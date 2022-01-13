Conscripted Private Doctors Begin Greek Public Hospital Duty

Society

ATHENS – Some 90 private doctors in Greece called into duty after many refused to help deal with the COVID-19 pandemic began work in public hospitals that have seen shortages of health care workers suspended for refusing vaccinations.

They are pathologists, lung specialists and general practitioners in northern Greece brought in to boost a national health care system buckling under the surging pandenic and Omicron Variant, private clinics still largely unused.

Panagiotis Bogiatzidis, Chief Executive Officer at 3rd Regional Health Care Authority, said that the procedure in underway and doctors were working as of Jan. 13, said the state-run Athens-Macedonia News Agency (AMNA.)

The New Democracy government had been reluctant to conscript private doctors but was forced in that direction as Omicron overran the country as Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis was turning his attention toward an economic recovery at the same time.