CONQUERing’s Fidget Rings Help Reduce Anxiety, According to UNC Chapel Hill Study

Science

CINCINNATI – May 22, 2023 – ( Newswire.com ) CONQUERing, a jewelry brand that makes interchangeable fidget jewelry, has sponsored a research project at the Abramowitz Anxiety Lab at UNC Chapel Hill to determine if fidget rings can help people feel less anxious. The research was conducted by Jennifer Persia, a senior psychology student and lab research assistant at the Lab, as her honors research thesis project, under the supervision of Dr. Jonathan S. Abramowitz, Clinical Psychology Professor and Director of Clinical Training.

Very little, if any, academic research exists about the emotional health benefits of fidget rings, so CONQUERing was excited to supply the rings for the study. A set of CONQUERing fidget rings that spin and click was provided for the test group and a set of very similar rings without fidgeting features was provided for the control group.

Participants, aged 18-64 were asked to rate the “extent to which they felt anxious” before, during and after the study and the research delivered groundbreaking results. It proved that those wearing CONQUERing anxiety rings had a statistically significant reduction in feeling anxious compared to the control group that wore the non-fidget rings.

Tammy Nelson, founder and CEO of CONQUERing, said, “We’ve been hearing from our customers that our fidget rings help them feel less anxious, but we didn’t have proof to back it up until now. We’re thrilled to share the results of this important research that now confirms our rings can reduce anxiety during Mental Health Awareness Month.”

Persia said, “It was exciting to conduct research on the effectiveness of fidget rings and to see the positive impact they can have on reducing anxiety levels. I hope this study encourages more research on alternative methods to help people manage their feelings of anxiousness.”

CONQUERing is proud to have sponsored this groundbreaking research and looks forward to continuing to explore the potential of fidget jewelry in managing anxiety and other mental health conditions.

CONQUERing is a global jewelry brand on a mission to help people feel empowered with its interchangeable fidget jewelry. CONQUERing is driven to create products that help its customers feel calm, focused and inspired so they can live with intention to “conquer their day.” CONQUERing is a certified WBENC women-owned business based in Cincinnati, Ohio. Featured in Fashion Magazine, on BuzzFeed and in Parade Magazine, and the fastest-growing jewelry brand on the 2022 Inc. 5000, its products have been sold to customers in more than 60 countries. Connect with CONQUERing on TikTok, Instagram, Facebook, Pinterest and YouTube. Products can be found at www.myconquering.com and at select retailers.

Contact Information:

Alisha Molloy

Business Manager

[email protected]

513-216-5222

Embedded Video

Press Release Service by Newswire.com

Original Source: CONQUERing’s Fidget Rings Help Reduce Anxiety, According to UNC Chapel Hill Study