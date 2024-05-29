Congresswoman Malliotakis Honored with AHEPA’s Pericles Award

Politics

U.S. Congresswoman Nicole Malliotakis was presented the 2024 Pericles Award by AHEPA Supreme President Savas C. Tsivicos, at left, and Congressman Gus Bilirakis at the AHEPA 46th Biennial Congressional Banquet on May 22. Photo: Courtesy of Rep. Malliotakis’ office

WASHINGTON, DC – U.S. Congresswoman Nicole Malliotakis (NY-11) attended the American Hellenic Educational Progressive Association’s (AHEPA) 46th Biennial Congressional Banquet on May 22 where she was a recipient of AHEPA’s Pericles Award for her demonstrated history of excellence and success as an elected individual in government.

“As the proud daughter of a Greek immigrant, it’s truly an honor to receive the Pericles Award from AHEPA,” Congresswoman Malliotakis said. “Pericles was a fighter for his people, which encompasses so much of what public service is all about. Our office has helped thousands of people resolve issues with government agencies, returned tens of millions of dollars to the district, and helped hundreds of people who’ve come the legal and right way become U.S. citizens. AHEPA stands for community service, civic responsibility, education and philanthropy. I appreciate their efforts to advance our shared values and look forward to our continued work together to strengthen and uphold the principles of freedom, democracy and civic engagement.”

Other 2024 recipients of the Pericles Award include U.S. Senators Richard Blumenthal (D-CT) and Marco Rubio (R-FL), and Congressman Chris Pappas (D-NH). Congressman John Sarbanes (D-MD) received the 2024 Socrates Award.

“We are thrilled to present the AHEPA Pericles Award for excellence in public service to Congresswoman Nicole Malliotakis,” AHEPA Supreme President Savas C. Tsivicos said. “She serves her constituents with integrity, passion, and staunch dedication. We are especially appreciative of her support of our community’s policies that strengthen our society and our national security.”

AHEPA’s mission is to promote Hellenism, Education, Philanthropy, Civic Responsibility, and Family and Individual Excellence. Membership is open to everyone who believes in the mission of the organization.Founded in 1922 in Atlanta, Georgia, on the principles that undergirded its fight for civil rights and against discrimination, bigotry, and hatred felt at the hands of the Ku Klux Klan, AHEPA is the largest and oldest grassroots association of American citizens of Greek heritage and Philhellenes with more than 400 chapters across the United States, Canada, and Europe.

Malliotakis, the daughter of a Greek immigrant father from Crete, is the Vice Chair of the Congressional Hellenic Caucus, and member of the Congressional Hellenic Israel Caucus. In Congress, she has worked to strengthen the relationship between the United States, Greece, and Cyprus, has been an outspoken voice against Turkish aggression in the Eastern Mediterranean and has advocated for the reunification of Cyprus.