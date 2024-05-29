x

May 29, 2024

DAILY BRIEFING

This Week’s Paper

€1 EUR $1.09 USD

NYC 79ºF

ATHENS 70ºF

Politics

Congresswoman Malliotakis Honored with AHEPA’s Pericles Award

May 28, 2024
By The National Herald
Screenshot
U.S. Congresswoman Nicole Malliotakis was presented the 2024 Pericles Award by AHEPA Supreme President Savas C. Tsivicos, at left, and Congressman Gus Bilirakis at the AHEPA 46th Biennial Congressional Banquet on May 22. Photo: Courtesy of Rep. Malliotakis’ office

WASHINGTON, DC – U.S. Congresswoman Nicole Malliotakis (NY-11) attended the American Hellenic Educational Progressive Association’s (AHEPA) 46th Biennial Congressional Banquet on May 22 where she was a recipient of AHEPA’s Pericles Award for her demonstrated history of excellence and success as an elected individual in government.

“As the proud daughter of a Greek immigrant, it’s truly an honor to receive the Pericles Award from AHEPA,” Congresswoman Malliotakis said. “Pericles was a fighter for his people, which encompasses so much of what public service is all about. Our office has helped thousands of people resolve issues with government agencies, returned tens of millions of dollars to the district, and helped hundreds of people who’ve come the legal and right way become U.S. citizens. AHEPA stands for community service, civic responsibility, education and philanthropy. I appreciate their efforts to advance our shared values and look forward to our continued work together to strengthen and uphold the principles of freedom, democracy and civic engagement.”

Other 2024 recipients of the Pericles Award include U.S. Senators Richard Blumenthal (D-CT) and Marco Rubio (R-FL), and Congressman Chris Pappas (D-NH). Congressman John Sarbanes (D-MD) received the 2024 Socrates Award.

“We are thrilled to present the AHEPA Pericles Award for excellence in public service to Congresswoman Nicole Malliotakis,” AHEPA Supreme President Savas C. Tsivicos said. “She serves her constituents with integrity, passion, and staunch dedication. We are especially appreciative of her support of our community’s policies that strengthen our society and our national security.”

AHEPA’s mission is to promote Hellenism, Education, Philanthropy, Civic Responsibility, and Family and Individual Excellence. Membership is open to everyone who believes in the mission of the organization.Founded in 1922 in Atlanta, Georgia, on the principles that undergirded its fight for civil rights and against discrimination, bigotry, and hatred felt at the hands of the Ku Klux Klan, AHEPA is the largest and oldest grassroots association of American citizens of Greek heritage and Philhellenes with more than 400 chapters across the United States, Canada, and Europe.

Malliotakis, the daughter of a Greek immigrant father from Crete, is the Vice Chair of the Congressional Hellenic Caucus, and member of the Congressional Hellenic Israel Caucus. In Congress, she has worked to strengthen the relationship between the United States, Greece, and Cyprus, has been an outspoken voice against Turkish aggression in the Eastern Mediterranean and has advocated for the reunification of Cyprus.

RELATED

Community
PM Kyriakos Mitsotakis Receives Endy Zemenides, Chicago Council on Global Affairs

BOSTON – The Chicago Council on Global Affairs is conducting a Leadership Mission to Greece and Cyprus this week.

General News
Veterans of Foreign Wars Eleftheria Post #6633 Observes Memorial Day
General News
Aria Hotels to Construct eVTOL Vertiports in Greece

Top Stories

Editorial

At the U.S.

Columnists

A pregnant woman was driving in the HOV lane near Dallas.

General News

NEW YORK – Meropi Kyriacou, the new Principal of The Cathedral School in Manhattan, was honored as The National Herald’s Educator of the Year.

General News

General News

Video

‘We Have Nothing.’ As Israel Attacks Rafah, Palestinians are Living in Tents and Searching for Food

DEIR AL-BALAH, Gaza Strip (AP) — The tent camps stretch for more than 16 kilometers (10 miles) along Gaza’s coast, filling the beach and sprawling into empty lots, fields and town streets.

BOGOTA, Colombia  — Colombia’s congress voted on Tuesday to ban bullfights in the South American nation, delivering a serious blow to a centuries old tradition that has inspired famous songs and novels but has become increasingly controversial in the countries where it is still practiced.

NEW YORK — Prosecutors were presenting their bribery case against New Jersey Sen.

NEW YORK — Twice per year, New Yorkers and visitors are treated to a phenomenon known as Manhattanhenge, when the setting sun aligns with the Manhattan street grid and sinks below the horizon framed in a canyon of skyscrapers.

BARNSLEY, Ky.  — Devin Johnson’s life was uprooted for a second time when a tornado flattened his home over the Memorial Day weekend — on the same lot in Kentucky where another storm left him homeless in 2021.

Visit Our Archive

Explore articles from the past and connect to your heritage! 

Subscribe Today

Discover the benefits of a subscription including access to exclusive content, events, and more!

Submit a Tip

Have an idea for a story, or know of an event we should cover? We want to hear about it!

The National Herald is the paper of record of the Greek Diaspora community. Through independent journalism, we bring news to generations of Greek-Americans, with stories on the individual, community and international level. Visit and support our 106 year-old sister publication Εθνικός Κήρυξ.

About
Help
Subscription
© 2022 The National Herald

Enter your email address to subscribe

Provide your email address to subscribe. For e.g. [email protected]

You may unsubscribe at any time using the link in our newsletter.