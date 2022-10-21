Congressman John Sarbanes Working for Maryland’s Veterans

Congressman John Sarbanes greets veterans at the Veterans Benefits Workshop. (Photo: Courtesy of Rep. Sarbanes)
WASHINGTON, DC – Greek-American Congressman John Sarbanes (D-MD) announced that his Veterans Benefits Workshop on October 13 served many Maryland Veterans by helping them access the benefits and care they deserve.
“It’s always an honor to serve our Veterans and the goal of the workshop that we are doing here today at the Glen Burnie Elks Lodge in Severn – and we’ve done these workshops for many years across my district – is to connect our Veterans to the services and the benefits and the resources that they’ve earned through their military service,” said Congressman Sarbanes. “We’ve assembled here today agencies and organizations that really know how to provide that service. We have representatives from the Baltimore Regional Office of the VA, from the VA Maryland Health Care System, from the Maryland Department of Veterans Affairs and also from the Anne Arundel County Veterans Commission and the Anne Arundel County Office on Aging and Disabilities.”
For this event, the Department of Veterans Affairs’ (VA) Baltimore Regional Office was on-site to provide personalized assistance with claims and appeals. Additional Veterans resources from the region were available to provide information on other Veterans’ benefits.
Congressman Sarbanes has held Veterans Benefits Workshops regularly throughout his time in Congress as well as various other events to hear from Veterans and work closely with the VA to deliver services in a timely and efficient way. Earlier this year, he visited the Glen Burnie VA Clinic to thank the staff for their hard work during the pandemic and met with VA Maryland Health Care System leaders for an update on the system’s capacity to serve Veterans now and throughout COVID-19.
More from the Congressman’s remarks at the event:
“It’s important to emphasize as well that in Congress, we are doing our best to pass legislation that can serve our Veterans. Most recently, we passed the Honoring Our PACT legislation, which will provide benefits to over 3.5 million Veterans across the country, including here in the state of Maryland who were exposed to toxic substances during their military service,” said Congressman Sarbanes.
He continued, “So, we’re going to continue to provide services to our Veterans with legislation like that but also benefits workshops like what we’re doing here today.”
Finally, he said, “It is impossible to fully repay the debt of gratitude that we owe to our Veterans but we need to try every single day. Veterans can reach out to my office at 410-832-8890 and I and my staff will be happy to assist you.”
