Congressman John Sarbanes Shares Update on Maryland and ARP

WASHINGTON, DC – Greek-American Congressman John Sarbanes who represents Maryland’s Third Congressional District shared an update on the state’s progress a year after the American Rescue Plan was enacted. His statement follows:

One year ago, President Biden enacted the American Rescue Plan (ARP) to jumpstart our public health and economic recovery from COVID-19. Today those targeted investments are helping families, communities and businesses get back on their feet.

By the numbers, the American Rescue Plan has given a significant boost to Marylanders over the last year:

91%: The share of Marylanders over the age of 5 who received at least one dose of the COVID-19 vaccine, due in part to the ARP. The ARP also invested in vaccine research and development, contact tracing and testing, PPE and the public health workforce.

1.2 million: The number of Maryland children lifted out of poverty by the ARP’s expanded Child Tax Credit (CTC), which provided critical help to families struggling financially during the pandemic.

$1.95 billion: The amount K-12 schools across Maryland received to allow for a return to in-person instruction, accelerated student achievement and expanded social and emotional health support for their students.

$68 million: The amount of Emergency Connectivity Funds awarded to Maryland, which equipped Maryland’s K-12 students with internet service, laptops and Wi-Fi hotspots to help with remote learning and homework. This funding included $5 million for the Baltimore County School System, $12 million for the Baltimore City School District, $2 million for Anne Arundel County Public Schools, nearly $9 million for the Howard County Public School System and nearly $16 million for Montgomery County Public Libraries.

68: The number of Maryland colleges and universities that were able to provide grants to their students and increase campus health and safety. Overall, $650 million was provided to colleges in Maryland, including $219 million for community colleges.

9%: The increase in the total number of Marylanders enrolled in health insurance plans due to the cost savings achieved by the ARP’s increased health insurance subsidies. Four in five Americans can now find a health care plan for less than $10 a month.

7 million: The number of new jobs created by the ARP, leading to the 3.8% unemployment rate our country sees today.

This legislation is an example of how government can and should respond to the American people’s needs and make a difference in their lives. I am committed to building on its progress to lower costs and support families in the months ahead.

