Congressman John Sarbanes on Increasing Access to the Chesapeake Bay

WASHINGTON, DC – Greek-American Congressman John Sarbanes on July 27 issued a statement on increasing access to the Chesapeake Bay. His full statement follows:

The Chesapeake Bay is an unrivaled natural resource and national treasure that is invaluable to our region and beyond. That’s why, since coming to Congress, one of my top priorities has been protecting and expanding access to the Chesapeake Bay so Marylanders can enjoy it for generations to come.

One initiative I’ve been working on is the creation of a unified Chesapeake National Recreation Area (CNRA), a designation that would provide National Park System status to several sites around the Chesapeake Bay.

The concept of the CNRA has been discussed for decades and in 2019, Senator Chris Van Hollen and I began working with the National Park Service to make it a reality. In 2021, we established a working group to foster discussion between stakeholders and community members, and in 2022, we kept the conversation going when we released a discussion draft of the legislation. During a more than five-month public comment period, we received written feedback on the draft legislation and held listening sessions with interested parties across the watershed, which we reviewed with the CNRA working group.

After years of work and public engagement, I am now proud to introduce The Chesapeake National Recreation Area Act alongside Senator Van Hollen. This legislation will bolster conservation efforts, improve public access, deliver additional resources and spur economic growth across the Bay region.

Specifically, the Chesapeake National Recreation Area Act will:

Increase public access by providing space for high-quality close-to-home outdoor activities in the Bay.

Offer recreational, educational and stewardship opportunities for everyone, especially those traditionally lacking access to the Bay.

Create new opportunities for visitors to engage with the Chesapeake Bay and contribute to the region’s economy.

Uplift the stories that often go untold – those of Indigenous peoples; free and enslaved African Americans; the watermen and -women who are essential to the economic success and health of the Bay region; and the role the Bay played in the earliest days of the Virginia and Maryland colonies and in the nation’s continued growth.

The Chesapeake National Recreation Area has widespread and bipartisan support. In 2020, former Governors Larry Hogan of Maryland and Ralph Northam of Virginia sent letters to Congress backing the concept. In addition to over 100 organization endorsements, the public comment period revealed that an overwhelming number of Marylanders support putting this national treasure on the national park map.

I am grateful to the thousands of individuals who have engaged with us over the last several years to help shape this legislation to reflect the priorities of Maryland residents and communities across the watershed. I look forward to the continued collaboration of federal, state, local and private partners as we work to pass this legislation.

Those interested in the CNRA may visit www.vanhollen.senate.gov/cnra to learn more and follow updates.

Sincerely,

Congressman John Sarbanes

Maryland’s Third Congressional District