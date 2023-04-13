Congressman John Sarbanes on Addressing the Youth Mental Health Crisis

Politics

WASHINGTON, DC – Greek-American Congressman John Sarbanes who represents Maryland’s Third Congressional District shared the following statement on April 13 concerning the youth mental health crisis:

Children and adolescents today are facing an unprecedented mental health crisis and deserve access to high-quality mental and behavioral health care services that can benefit them and their families.

To meet the acute need for these services in our communities, I will continue working to:

Strengthen School-Based Health Centers (SBHCs): I have long led the effort in Congress to support SBHCs, which provide comprehensive primary, mental and behavioral health care services for students, especially those in underserved communities, across the country. I was able to help secure robust funding in last year’s omnibus spending package to deliver valuable, low-cost health care to students, and I remain committed to building on this progress.

Expand Access to Mental Health Services: A new law, enacted last year with my support, expands access to community-based behavioral health services, provides mental health training for pediatricians and helps prepare community members and first responders to appropriately respond to individuals in crises.

Boost the Mental Health Workforce: I strongly support President Biden’s budget proposal, which requests $578 million to improve the school-based mental health care workforce pipeline and increase the number of school-based counselors, psychologists, social workers and other health professionals.

Provide Resources for Families: Last year, Congress reauthorized 30 critical mental and behavioral health programs, including two programs at the heart of my legislation to support children with serious emotional disturbances (SED) or at risk for substance use disorders (SUD), to provide the resources families and children need to lead safe, healthy lives.

If you or someone you know is experiencing a mental health or substance use-related crisis, call or text the 9-8-8 Suicide and Crisis Lifeline.