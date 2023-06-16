x

June 16, 2023

Congratulations to the Graduates of the Hellenic American Academy

June 16, 2023
By The National Herald
Hellenic American Academy Kindergarten grads 2023
The Hellenic American Academy Day School Kindergarten graduates 2023. Photo: Courtesy of the Hellenic American Academy

DEERFIELD, IL – The Hellenic American Academy held its graduation at St. Demetrios Greek Orthodox Church in Libertyville, IL, this year and shared its congratulations to the graduates of its programs, including the Day School’s Kindergarten and 8th grade as well as the Saturday School’s 6th grade and Lyceum, in the following statement released on June 15:

Congratulations to all the graduates of the Hellenic American Academy programs! May your achievements be a source of pride for you, your families and our entire Greek Orthodox community.

Through your hard work, you have not only gained academic excellence but have also embraced the universal principles of Hellenism which have enabled you to understand the origins of democratic thinking, independent thought, and the pursuit of lifelong learning.

The Hellenic American Academy Saturday Lyceum graduates 2023. Photo: Courtesy of the Hellenic American Academy

Remember these important values as you progress in your journey and continue to make the world one of respect and greatness. You have the power to inspire and transform your communities!

May your future be filled with success, happiness and lifelong learning.

The Hellenic American Academy will forever have its doors open to you!

The Hellenic American Academy Saturday School graduates. Photo: Courtesy of the Hellenic American Academy

The National Herald

