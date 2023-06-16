Congratulations to the Graduates of the Hellenic American Academy

The Hellenic American Academy Day School Kindergarten graduates 2023. Photo: Courtesy of the Hellenic American Academy
DEERFIELD, IL – The Hellenic American Academy held its graduation at St. Demetrios Greek Orthodox Church in Libertyville, IL, this year and shared its congratulations to the graduates of its programs, including the Day School’s Kindergarten and 8th grade as well as the Saturday School’s 6th grade and Lyceum, in the following statement released on June 15:
Congratulations to all the graduates of the Hellenic American Academy programs! May your achievements be a source of pride for you, your families and our entire Greek Orthodox community.
Through your hard work, you have not only gained academic excellence but have also embraced the universal principles of Hellenism which have enabled you to understand the origins of democratic thinking, independent thought, and the pursuit of lifelong learning.
Remember these important values as you progress in your journey and continue to make the world one of respect and greatness. You have the power to inspire and transform your communities!
May your future be filled with success, happiness and lifelong learning.
The Hellenic American Academy will forever have its doors open to you!
NAFPAKTOS – United States Ambassador to Greece George Tsunis and AHEPA Supreme President Jimmy Kokotas were honored at the opening event of the 24th AHEPA Hellas National Conference in Nafpaktos on June 9.
Have an idea for a story, or know of an event we should cover? We want to hear about it!
The National Herald is the paper of record of the Greek Diaspora community. Through independent journalism, we bring news to generations of Greek-Americans, with stories on the individual, community and international level. Visit and support our 106 year-old sister publication Εθνικός Κήρυξ.
In order to deliver a more personalized, responsive, and improved experience, we use cookies to remember information about how you use this site. By Continuing to access the website, you agree that we will store data in a cookie as outlined in our Privacy Policy.
We use cookies on our site to personalize your experience, bring you the most relevant content, show you the most useful ads, and to help report any issues with our site. You can update your preferences at any time by visiting preferences. By selecting Accept, you consent to our use of cookies. To learn more about how your data is used, visit our cookie policy.
You’re reading 1 of 3 free articles this month. Get unlimited access to The National Herald. or Log In