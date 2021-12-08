x

December 8, 2021

DAILY BRIEFING

This Week’s Paper

€0 EUR $1 USD

NYC 43ºF

ATHENS 52ºF

Society

Confused by Expiry Dates, Greeks Toss Out 1M Tons of Food

December 8, 2021
By The National Herald
People sit at a restaurant in the Plaka district of Athens on Friday July 16, 2021. (AP Photo/Petros Giannakouris)
FILE- People sit at a restaurant in the Plaka district of Athens on Friday July 16, 2021. (AP Photo/Petros Giannakouris)

ΑΤΗΕΝS – Those dates on food packages that many people see as when it must be consumed – but really are the last day on which it should be sold – is leading Greek households to throw out as much as one million tons of foodstuffs annually.

A survey by the Research Institute of Retail Consumer Goods (IELKA) put the waste at 300,000 tons a year – enough to feed 200,000 people – and was based on what consumers reported, historically far lower than the actual rate, said Kathimerini.

A recent study by the AB Vassilopoulos supermarket chain in cooperation with Harokopio University gave the higher estimate of food tossed although it could have been safely consumed, people believing they would get ill if they ate it.

A significant reason why households throw away large quantities of food is the confusion created by the “best before” marks on packaging with a 2018 European Commission survey findingit causes more than 10 percent of food waste.

The European Union will propose new ways for marking food products by the end of 2022 and a University of Patra survey said 28.4 percent of Greeks aren’t familiar with the difference between the expiry date and for consumption.

The IELKA consumer survey showed that 29 percent of households declared they do not waste any food and 60 percent said they throw away no more than 10 percent while 9 percent said the waste is from 10-25 percent.

Most of the food tossed is fruits and vegetables that could show visible signs of likely not being consumable, 68 percent of people throwing them out, followed by breadstuffs, cold cuts, dairy products, sweets and snacks and milk.

Some 21 percent said the waste was because they didn’t properly manage the storage and 18 percent to buying more than needed but there was no report on how much cooked food is tossed after being on the table.

 

RELATED

Society
Bailing on Boosters, 12% of Greeks Won’t Take Another Shot

ATHENS - In another setback for the New Democracy government's hopes to get more of Greece's population inoculated against COVID-19, some 12 percent of the fully vaccinated have shied away from getting a booster shot.

Politics
Australia Foreign Minister Welcomes EU Security Pledge
Society
Parents in Greece Keeping Kids Out of School Face Fines, Jail

Comments

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Top Stories

Society

ATHENS – Greece's reputation for cronyism and patronage in the public sector is especially prominent at universities, including at the University of Athens Medical School where some 30 percent of the faculty of 550 is reportedly related in some way.

VIDEO

ASTORIA – In the midst of a Christmas atmosphere, with messages of hope and warm wishes for the days to come, the members of the Athens Square Tree Committee lit the Christmas tree in Athens Square Park in Astoria on December 3.

United States

LEXINGTON, SC – Elizabeth Kakouras Chiarel, owner of So Blue Greek Ceramics and Gifts, spoke to The National Herald about the Ionian Village fundraiser that she is working on with her business.

Society

Church

Video

A Creative Reboot for the Greek National Opera

ATHENS - Continuing with its trademark artistic vibrancy and drawing inspiration from the rejuvenating power of nature, the Greek National Opera (GNO) returns with a rich artistic program for 2022, including major world premieres and collaborations with renowned artists from Greece and beyond.

Visit Our Archive

Explore articles from the past and connect to your heritage! 

Subscribe Today

Discover the benefits of a subscription including access to exclusive content, events, and more!

Submit a Tip

Have an idea for a story, or know of an event we should cover? We want to hear about it!

The National Herald is the paper of record of the Greek Diaspora community. Through independent journalism, we bring news to generations of Greek-Americans, with stories on the individual, community and international level. Visit and support our 106 year-old sister publication Εθνικός Κήρυξ.

About
Help
Subscription

© 2021 The National Herald

On April 2, 2021, we celebrated The National Herald’s 106th Anniversary. Help us maintain our independent journalism and continue serving Hellenism worldwide.

Subscribe

In order to deliver a more personalized, responsive, and improved experience, we use cookies to remember information about how you use this site. By Continuing to access the website, you agree that we will store data in a cookie as outlined in our Privacy Policy.

Cookie Settings