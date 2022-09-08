x

September 8, 2022

Confirmed Μonkeypox Cases Reach 66 in Greece

September 8, 2022
By Athens News Agency
Europe Monkeypox
In this photo provided by the Unidad de Microscopía Electrónica del ISCIII in Madrid, on Thursday May 26, 2022, an electronic microscope image shows the monkeypox virus seen by a team from the Arbovirus Laboratory and the Genomics and Bioinformatics Units of the Carlos III Health Institute (ISCIII) in Madrid. (Unidad de Microscopía Electrónica del ISCIII, via AP)

ATHENS – The total number of confirmed monkeypox infections since they started to be recorded in Greece has rise to 66, the National Healthcare Organisation said on Thursday. All the cases so far are men, their median age is 37, while 20 of them had travelled abroad.

In the previous report there were 58 cases, meaning that there were eight new incidents in the last week.

All the confirmed case have either already recovered or considered to be in a “good clinical condition” in hospital.

