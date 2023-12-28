Conference in Heraklion Explores Peace Treaty of Lausanne

Society

The Association of Greek Literature and Arts Stegi of Welfare and Excellence presents the conference entitled Peace Treaty, the International Law of Virtue on January 7. Photo: Courtesy of the Stegi of Welfare and Excellence

HERAKLION – The Association of Greek Literature and Arts Stegi of Welfare and Excellence in the context of its activities aimed at promoting self-improvement and self-knowledge for humans, according to the standards of the ancient Greeks, “Know Thyself” and, on the occasion of the celebration of the 100th anniversary of the signing of the Treaty of Lausanne, organizes on Sunday, January 7, beginning at 10 AM Greece time, the Conference entitled: Peace Treaty, the International Law of Virtue.

The Conference has the honor of being held under the aegis of the Region of Crete and will be held at the Cultural Conference Center of Heraklion in the Andreas & Maria Kalokairinou Hall. The proceedings of the Conference are divided into three parts: In the first part, the speakers will present the historical elements of the period of the Greek-Turkish conflict 1919-1922, the aspects of the Treaty of Lausanne, the phenomenon of war and the causes of war and the efforts and struggles of the people for peace. Thinkers’ Requests for peace and proposals to achieve it will also be unfolded through the speeches and they will be put up for reflection. Finally, the Humanism of the Ancient Greek Philosophical Thinking will be pointed out as a proposal in the perspective of achieving peace.

In the second part, the theatrical performance entitled Peace as Virtue, dramaturgy and direction by Katerina Chalkou and set and costume design by Anna Machairianaki, highlights the Conference theme that the perspective on Virtue brings about inner Peace as “Know Thyself” and outer Peace as a “Social Good”. The audience will observe the entrenched views on the phenomenon of war of the people inside the cave (allegory of the cave), the anxiety and the concern of the youth as they observe the war but they are limited to the perspective of sighting peace without decisively contributing to it. The children, who recognize the citizen Trygaeus, who is transported into our performance via Aristophanes’ play ‘Peace’, who leads them towards the perspective of peace. In the end they all work by Virtue and bring peace! Participants are friends of Stegi of all ages.

In the third part we will praise Peace in our minds and hearts, Peace as the brotherhood of all people. The vocal ensemble ‘Phonodia’ under the direction of Ioannis Idomeneos and Ludovikos Ton Anogeion will also participate.

The program will also be livestreamed on the Stegi of Welfare and Excellence YouTube channel: https://www.youtube.com/@user-sp9vk9wr5l.

More information is available online: https://www.elstea.net/en/home/.