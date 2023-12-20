Coney Island AHEPA Ch. 200 Celebrates Christmas with Dinner at Perry’s Restaurant

United States

Gathered around the tables, hearts glow with the warmth of the season at the Coney Island AHEPA Chapter 200 annual Christmas Dinner at Perry’s Restaurant. (Photo: Courtesy of AHEPA)

BROOKLYN, NY – Coney Island AHEPA Chapter 200 gathered with warmth, cheer, and a spirit of togetherness at Perry’s Restaurant in Brooklyn for a joyous Christmas Dinner celebration. Brothers, families, and friends convened for an evening filled with festive joy and delightful culinary experiences on December 11.

The evening was an immense success, highlighted by the collective joy of camaraderie and the jovial atmosphere that permeated Perry’s Restaurant. Attendees were welcomed with open arms, and the ambiance was nothing short of jubilant, resonating with the spirit of the holiday season.

Perry’s Restaurant provided a wonderful, cozy setting complemented by their renowned hospitality and tasty cuisine. The delectable spread of dishes served contributed to the festive mood, with flavors that delighted the palate and added an extra touch of splendor to the evening.

The event encapsulated the essence of the holiday season, fostering connections and creating cherished memories among attendees. Chapter 200 extends its heartfelt appreciation to Perry’s Restaurant for providing an exceptional venue and contributing to the success of the Christmas Dinner celebration.

Chapter 200 is dedicated to promoting Hellenic ideals of education, philanthropy, civic responsibility, family and individual excellence. Through various events and initiatives, the chapter aims to foster a sense of community and unity among its members while contributing positively to society.