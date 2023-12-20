x

December 20, 2023

DAILY BRIEFING

This Week’s Paper

€1 EUR $1.1 USD

NYC 31ºF

ATHENS 61ºF

United States

Coney Island AHEPA Ch. 200 Celebrates Christmas with Dinner at Perry’s Restaurant

December 20, 2023
By The National Herald
AHEPA ConeyIsland1
Gathered around the tables, hearts glow with the warmth of the season at the Coney Island AHEPA Chapter 200 annual Christmas Dinner at Perry’s Restaurant. (Photo: Courtesy of AHEPA)

BROOKLYN, NY – Coney Island AHEPA Chapter 200 gathered with warmth, cheer, and a spirit of togetherness at Perry’s Restaurant in Brooklyn for a joyous Christmas Dinner celebration. Brothers, families, and friends convened for an evening filled with festive joy and delightful culinary experiences on December 11.

The evening was an immense success, highlighted by the collective joy of camaraderie and the jovial atmosphere that permeated Perry’s Restaurant. Attendees were welcomed with open arms, and the ambiance was nothing short of jubilant, resonating with the spirit of the holiday season.

Perry’s Restaurant provided a wonderful, cozy setting complemented by their renowned hospitality and tasty cuisine. The delectable spread of dishes served contributed to the festive mood, with flavors that delighted the palate and added an extra touch of splendor to the evening.

Tables set with love and laughter, making memories to last a lifetime- Coney Island AHEPA Chapter 200 held its annual Christmas Dinner at Perry’s Restaurant. (Photo: Courtesy of AHEPA)

The event encapsulated the essence of the holiday season, fostering connections and creating cherished memories among attendees. Chapter 200 extends its heartfelt appreciation to Perry’s Restaurant for providing an exceptional venue and contributing to the success of the Christmas Dinner celebration.

Chapter 200 is dedicated to promoting Hellenic ideals of education, philanthropy, civic responsibility, family and individual excellence. Through various events and initiatives, the chapter aims to foster a sense of community and unity among its members while contributing positively to society.

RELATED

Associations
Trojan AHEPA Chapter 306 Participates in Wreaths Across America

TROY, NY – On December 16, AHEPA Chapter #306 of Troy, NY, supported the Wreaths Across America initiative with a monetary donation for 20 holiday wreaths.

General News
Dr. Kales, a Founder of Modern Sleep Research & Sleep Disorders Medicine, 89
United States
Port Jefferson AHEPA Chapter 319 Initiates Two New Members, Hosts Christmas Party

Top Stories

Editorial

At the U.S.

Columnists

A pregnant woman was driving in the HOV lane near Dallas.

General News

FALMOUTH, MA – The police in Falmouth have identified the victim in an accident involving a car plunging into the ocean on February 20, NBC10 Boston reported.

General News

General News

Video

Will the Eruption of the Volcano in Iceland Affect Flights and How Serious is It? (Vid)

LONDON (AP) — Scientists anticipated the eruption of a volcano in southwestern Iceland for weeks, so when it happened on Monday night, it was no surprise.

NEW YORK (AP) — Federal agents raided Rudy Giuliani’s home and office in 2021 because they suspected the former New York City mayor had sought the removal of the U.

MILWAUKEE (AP) — President Joe Biden said it's “self-evident” that Donald Trump is an insurrectionist for trying to overturn his 2020 election loss but stopped short of commenting on a Colorado legal case that would bar him from the state's ballot.

DENVER (AP) — Former President Donald Trump's bid to win back the White House is now threatened by two sentences added to the U.

WASHINGTON TOWNSHIP, N.J.

Visit Our Archive

Explore articles from the past and connect to your heritage! 

Subscribe Today

Discover the benefits of a subscription including access to exclusive content, events, and more!

Submit a Tip

Have an idea for a story, or know of an event we should cover? We want to hear about it!

The National Herald is the paper of record of the Greek Diaspora community. Through independent journalism, we bring news to generations of Greek-Americans, with stories on the individual, community and international level. Visit and support our 106 year-old sister publication Εθνικός Κήρυξ.

About
Help
Subscription
© 2022 The National Herald

Enter your email address to subscribe

Provide your email address to subscribe. For e.g. [email protected]

You may unsubscribe at any time using the link in our newsletter.