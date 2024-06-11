Conductor Peter Tiboris to Lead the Pan-European Philharmonia of Warsaw

Culture

WARSAW – Conductor Peter Tiboris will conduct the Pan-European Philharmonia in Mozart’s Symphony No. 41 in C major, K. 551 and Symphony No. 40 in G minor, KV. 550. This concert is free and open to the public and will take place Wednesday, June 19, at 7 PM, at the Witold Lutosławski Concert Studio at the Polish Radio Concert Hall Warsaw, Poland.

Witold Lutosławski Concert Studio at the Polish Radio Concert Hall is located at Zygmunta Modzelewskiego 59, 00-977 in Warszawa, Poland. This event is made possible by MidAm International, Inc. and the Pan-European Philharmonia, Peter Tiboris Founder and Music Director ad Jakub Fiebig, Arts Manager Producer, Executive Manager and Presenter.

As General and Music Director of MidAmerica Productions in New York since its founding in 1983, Tiboris has presented more than 1,400 concerts worldwide, including in Carnegie Hall and at other New York City venues. In 2004, he founded MidAm International, which produces concerts in major European cultural centers including Paris, Vienna, Salzburg, Florence, Lisbon, Prague, Berlin, Warsaw, Athens, Moscow, and St. Petersburg. In 2005, he created the International Festival of the Aegean on the Greek island of Syros in the Cyclades where he presented international-caliber performances of opera, oratorios, concerti, symphonic works, Greek folk music, jazz, theater and ballet. In 2011, the Festival was named “Best cultural organization operating in the wider region of Greece” by the Awards Committee of Music Critics of the Union of Greek Theatre and Music Critics in Athens. Tiboris has a vast repertoire, ranging from major choral works to countless symphonies, operas, and ballets, including numerous world and American premieres. Among the distinguished orchestras Tiboris has conducted are London’s Royal Philharmonic and Philharmonia Orchestras, Niedersächsische Orchester Hannover, Virtuosi di Praga, Brno Philharmonic, National Opera Orchestra of Cairo, American Symphony Orchestra, Moscow Radio and Television Symphony Orchestra, Société Philharmonique de Montréal, Israel Symphony Orchestra Rishon Le-Zion, Orchestra del Teatro dell’Opera di Roma, Orchestra di Verona and Orchestra di Siciliana di Palermo. In 2016, he made his Asian debut with the Macau Orchestra and Taipei Philharmonic Chorus in Macau, China.

The Pan-European Philharmonia (PEP) is a renowned orchestra that has gained widespread recognition and acclaim for its exceptional performances of operatic, symphonic, and chamber works across the globe. Founded in 2008 by Music Director and Conductor Peter Tiboris, the orchestra has performed at many renowned venues across Europe and has collaborated with many leading artists.

Peter Tiboris, an accomplished conductor and music director with extensive experience in the music industry, has been an integral part of PEP’s success since its inception in 2008. He has served as the Artistic Director and Conductor of the Festival of the Aegean in Greece since 2005, and has conducted many prestigious orchestras including the New York City Symphony, the Macau Symphony Orchestra, and the Royal Philharmonic (London). In addition, Tiboris is also the founder and Artistic Director of MidAmerica Productions, a leading concert production company in New York City.

Jakub Fiebig is the Executive Director of the Pan-European Philharmonia and responsible for the administrative leadership of the orchestra. He has been instrumental in helping to develop and execute the organization’s strategic vision. Fiebig has played a crucial role in PEP’s continued success since its inception, working closely with Tiboris and his team to ensure that the orchestra delivers exceptional musical experiences for audiences across the globe.

Under the leadership of Tiboris and Fiebig, the Pan-European Philharmonia continues to inspire audiences with its exceptional performances and dedication to the art of music. The orchestra is a testament to the passion and commitment of its team in creating unforgettable musical experiences for audiences worldwide.

More information is available via email: [email protected].