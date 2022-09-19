x

September 20, 2022

DAILY BRIEFING

This Week’s Paper

€1 EUR $1 USD

NYC 84ºF

ATHENS 70ºF

You’ve reached your limit of free articles for this month.
Get unlimited access to The National Herald,
starting as low as $7.99/month for digital subscription & $5.99/month for a delivery by mail subscription

Subscribe

Editorial

Condemn Turkey from the Floor of the UN General Assembly

September 19, 2022
By Antonis H. Diamataris
UN Russia Ukraine War
The symbol of the United Nations is displayed outside the Secretariat Building during an emergency meeting of the UN General Assembly, Monday, Feb. 28, 2022, at United Nations Headquarters. (AP Photo/John Minchillo)

Once again, for the 77th time, the leaders of most of the world’s countries will gather at the headquarters of the United Nations, here on the East Side of Manhattan, to speak from the floor of the General Assembly, to exchange views with their colleagues, to see them and be seen by them.

Almost every year the assembled leaders also address some major problem that threatens world peace, the basic good that the UN was founded to protect after the end of World War II.

This year, of course, the great international challenge is the war in Ukraine. It must be considered certain that one speaker after another will have something to say about it, depending on the position each has taken.

Speeches by Putin or his representative, as well as the leaders of America, China, and Ukraine will attract the most interest. Everyone will be watching to see if there is any variation in their positions so far.

This year, however, Turkey’s role in both its relations with Russia and the threat it poses to peace in the Eastern Mediterranean should also be addressed from the podium of the General Assembly.

And the podium of the General Assembly provides an excellent opportunity to do this, because it offers the possibility to send messages to many heads of state and to millions of people around the world, including Turkey, who pay attention to the work of the UN.

It is perhaps the last opportunity to condemn Erdogan’s expansionist policy in front of an international audience and to warn of the consequences such actions would have for his country.

Washington has already sent a powerful, practical message with the lifting of the embargo on the sale of arms to Cyprus that has been in place, unfairly, for decades. And the message is clear:

Toleration of Ankara’s provocations must end. Turkey must be told it will pay a heavy price, just as Russia is paying, in the event of an armed conflict with Greece and Cyprus.

And this should be heard from the floor of the UN General Assembly.

RELATED

Editorial
John Negroponte and ‘Fengaraki mou Lambro’

I am not being original by saying that the older one gets, the more one returns to his roots.

Columnists
Mitsotakis Banks on Lamb in Every Pot Strategy
Dear Stavroula
Ask Stavroula: My Wife Is Avoiding Me

Top Stories

Columnists

A pregnant woman was driving in the HOV lane near Dallas.

General News

FALMOUTH, MA – The police in Falmouth have identified the victim in an accident involving a car plunging into the ocean on February 20, NBC10 Boston reported.

General News

NEW YORK – Meropi Kyriacou, the new Principal of The Cathedral School in Manhattan, was honored as The National Herald’s Educator of the Year.

General News

General News

Video

Water Βegins Receding in Pakistan’s Worst Flood-Hit South

Floodwaters are receding in Pakistan's worst-hit southern Sindh province, officials said Friday, a potentially bright sign in an ongoing crisis that has left hundreds of thousands of people homeless in the impoverished South Asian country.

Visit Our Archive

Explore articles from the past and connect to your heritage! 

Subscribe Today

Discover the benefits of a subscription including access to exclusive content, events, and more!

Submit a Tip

Have an idea for a story, or know of an event we should cover? We want to hear about it!

The National Herald is the paper of record of the Greek Diaspora community. Through independent journalism, we bring news to generations of Greek-Americans, with stories on the individual, community and international level. Visit and support our 106 year-old sister publication Εθνικός Κήρυξ.

About
Help
Subscription
© 2022 The National Herald

Enter your email address to subscribe

Provide your email address to subscribe. For e.g. abc@xyz.com

You may unsubscribe at any time using the link in our newsletter.

In order to deliver a more personalized, responsive, and improved experience, we use cookies to remember information about how you use this site. By Continuing to access the website, you agree that we will store data in a cookie as outlined in our Privacy Policy.

Cookie Settings