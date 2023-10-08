Condé Nast Traveler Awards Rank Greece 3d Top Country in World 

Tourism

ATHENS – Riding high in what’s set to be a record tourism year in 2023, Greece was also voted the third top country in the world to visit by readers of the noted Condé Nast Traveler magazine and site.

Only Japan and Italy, by narrow margins were ahead, Greece followed in the top 10 by Ireland, New Zealand, Spain, Portugal, Israel, Norway and Switzerland and rival Turkey in 11th. France was 20th and the United States didn’t register.

Tourism in Greece brings in as much as 20 percent of the Gross Domestic Product and projections based on the first seven months of the year and bookings for autumn and winter show the year could surpass 2019’s record.

That was before the COVID-19 pandemic struck early in 2020 and all but shut down international travel, especially hitting countries such as Greece which rely on foreign visitors and their spending.

Greece is on a path for 2023 to have more than 31 million tourists – three times the country’s population – and exceed 20 billion euros ($21.16 billion) that’s critical to offset subsidies for wildfires, floods and electric bills.

Greek National Tourism Organization (GNTO) General-Secretary Dimitris Fragakis said that “despite the structural problems that are common to the sector internationally but also the unexpected factors in Greece, such as the fires, the tourism year is developing exceptionally well.”

“The year 2023 is the first ‘normal’ year for Greek tourism after three extremely difficult years. In this light, we should also judge the performance of tourism this year,” he said, reported the state-run Athens-Macedonia News Agency AMNA.

“July and August also moved accordingly, as Greece has proven to be one of the most popular holiday destinations in the world. Consequently, it is a very good year … but in any case, we will have a more clear picture at the end of the year.”