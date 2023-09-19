x

September 19, 2023

Concordia Summit Highlights Leaders and Important Global Issues

September 19, 2023
By Eleni Sakellis
Concordia Summit George Logothetis IMG_6536
George Logothetis, Libra Group Executive Chairman and Concordia Leadership Council Co-chair, at the 2023 Concordia Annual Summit in New York. Photo by Eleni Sakellis

NEW YORK – The Concordia Annual Summit began on September 18 at the Sheraton New York Times Square with an impressive range of topics and diverse voices highlighting the issues of most concern worldwide.

Concordia Co-Founder and Chairman of the Board Nicholas Logothetis and Co-Founder, President and CEO Matthew Swift gave a warm welcome to attendees to kick off the Summit, thanking all those present for attending. New York City Mayor Eric Adams then opened the Summit, welcoming the global community to New York for UN General Assembly week.

Among the speakers were current presidents of the European Parliament, Paraguay, and Turkey as well as former presidents of Colombia and Estonia.

The Concordia Summit 2023 began on September 18 at the Sheraton New York Times Square. Photo by Eleni Sakellis

George Logothetis, Libra Group Executive Chairman and Concordia Leadership Council Co-chair, gave a moving speech in which he spoke praying and reflecting every day and “drawing strength from those who came before us” as his dear friend Fr. Alexander Karloutsos, who was among those present at the Summit, told him the Ecumenical Patriarch Bartholomew also does. “We are here today to draw strength from those who are among us,” Logothetis said, adding that “Concordia localizes the globe by celebrating humanity in a democratic way.”

Greek-American John Koudounis, CEO of Calamos Investments, shared his insights on the current economic issues facing the United States and the world in an insightful conversation with Financial Times U.S. Corporate Finance and Deals Editor James Fontanella-Khan. Kooudounis noted that in terms of fiscal policy, “actions have consequences,” pointing out that it probably takes a year for the effects of a change in the interest rate to be felt, and that inspite of the various challenges faced in recent years from COVID, interest rate hikes and the supply-chain issues, “consumer resilience is great.”

Two U.S. Congressmen in the House Armed Services Committee, Rep. Mike Waltz (FL-R) and Rep. Pat Ryan (NY-D), spoke about bipartisan solutions for our nation’s security, touching on international relations, the role of innovative technology tackling cyber threats, and Russia’s invasion of Ukraine. The moderator of the discussion, Washington Post columnist Josh Rogin concluded by asking each Congressman about the upcoming presidential election with Rep. Ryan for Biden and Rep. Waltz for Trump.

Left to right: Concordia Co-Founder, President and CEO Matthew Swift, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan, and former president of the European Commission Jose Manual Barroso at the Concordia Annual Summit in New York. Photo by Eleni Sakellis

Former president of the European Commission Jose Manual Barroso introduced the discussion between Concordia Co-Founder, President and CEO Matthew Swift and Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan which touched upon various issues, including Turkey’s economy, its role in NATO, the progress on environmental goals and support for the Paris Agreement on Climate Change, the devastating February 6 earthquakes, and the global refugee crisis, but did not once mention Greece or Cyprus. Erdogan pointed out that the relevant government agencies are taking the appropriate measures to curb skyrocketing inflation. When asked about the refugee crisis, he noted that they are building brick houses for Syrian refugees in Syria, and his country has also sent aid to flood-ravaged Libya.

Among those attending the Summit were Ambassador John Negroponte, Mike Manatos, and Dr. Lorraine Chrisomalis-Valasiadis.

The Concordia Summit continues through September 20 with livestreaming of the discussions each day available online: https://www.concordia.net/.

Calamos Investments CEO John Koudounis and Financial Times U.S. Corporate Finance and Deals Editor James Fontanella-Khan at the Concordia Annual Summit in New York. Photo by Eleni Sakellis

