x

September 27, 2022

DAILY BRIEFING

This Week’s Paper

€1 EUR $0.96 USD

NYC 64ºF

ATHENS 79ºF

Events

Concordia Annual Summit Features Inspiring Words for Social Impact

September 25, 2022
By The National Herald
Logothetis Concordia 2022
George Logothetis, Libra Group Chairman and CEO, speaking at the Concordia Annual Summit in New York City. Photo: YouTube

NEW YORK – The Concordia Annual Summit took place September 19-21 in New York City. Concordia Co-founder and Chairman of the Board Nicholas Logothetis and Co-founder and CEO Matthew Swift gave the opening remarks at the event on September 19. Logothetis noted that the event was taking place alongside the 77th United Nations General Assembly and how happy he was to see so many people back in person at the Summit.

Among the impressive array of speakers participating in the event were First Lady of the United States Dr. Jill Biden, former prime minister of the UK Tony Blair, and Libra Group Chairman and CEO George Logothetis who delivered a stirring keynote address on the first day of the Summit.

Logothetis discussed the mission and ethos of Concordia, which Libra Group launched as a founding sponsor, and its mission to bring diverse voices from all levels together to find solutions for the world’s most pressing challenges. He noted that for the audience – which spans Heads of State, global business leaders, students, and everyone in between – “inspiration awaits” at this year’s Summit. Video of his speech is available on Concordia’s YouTube page: https://bit.ly/3BJk3KW.

First Lady of the United States Dr. Jill Biden at the Concordia Annual Summit in New York City. Photo: YouTube

On September 21, Dr. Jill Biden made her remarks, noting that “yes, we’re connected. That’s why this summit matters. That’s why we need diverse perspectives and input; public-private partnerships that cross industries, government, and civil society; and leaders who aren’t afraid of bold, innovative ideas.”

She continued: “The President—my husband, Joe—understands that. He knows that there isn’t one president, one government, or one country that can do it alone. And he is committed to leading with diplomacy, democracy, and humility.

“Your work here today reaffirms that, throughout our country and around our world, our lives are tied together in immeasurable and powerful ways. And it shows your commitment to honoring that connection in all that you do.”

“Thank you for your work,” Dr. Biden said. “We stand with you, and together, we will build a brighter future for us all.”

The first lady’s speech is also available on YouTube: https://bit.ly/3C6IXFZ.

Concordia is a member-based organization dedicated to actively fostering, elevating, and sustaining cross-sector partnerships for social impact.

More information is available online: https://www.concordia.net/.

RELATED

Events
Going On in Greek-American Community

THRU DECEMBER 17 NYACK, NY – The Greekish, 8 North Broadway in Nyack, hosts Brunchish & Beats every Sunday, 12-4 PM.

Events
The Ogden Greek Festival Takes Place September 23-24
Events
Hellenic-American Cultural Center & Museum 15th Anniversary Gala Nov. 12

Top Stories

Columnists

A pregnant woman was driving in the HOV lane near Dallas.

General News

FALMOUTH, MA – The police in Falmouth have identified the victim in an accident involving a car plunging into the ocean on February 20, NBC10 Boston reported.

General News

NEW YORK – Meropi Kyriacou, the new Principal of The Cathedral School in Manhattan, was honored as The National Herald’s Educator of the Year.

General News

General News

Video

Bam! NASA Spacecraft Crashes Into Asteroid in Defense Test

CAPE CANAVERAL, Fla. — A NASA spacecraft rammed an asteroid at blistering speed Monday in an unprecedented dress rehearsal for the day a killer rock menaces Earth.

Visit Our Archive

Explore articles from the past and connect to your heritage! 

Subscribe Today

Discover the benefits of a subscription including access to exclusive content, events, and more!

Submit a Tip

Have an idea for a story, or know of an event we should cover? We want to hear about it!

The National Herald is the paper of record of the Greek Diaspora community. Through independent journalism, we bring news to generations of Greek-Americans, with stories on the individual, community and international level. Visit and support our 106 year-old sister publication Εθνικός Κήρυξ.

About
Help
Subscription
© 2022 The National Herald

Enter your email address to subscribe

Provide your email address to subscribe. For e.g. abc@xyz.com

You may unsubscribe at any time using the link in our newsletter.

In order to deliver a more personalized, responsive, and improved experience, we use cookies to remember information about how you use this site. By Continuing to access the website, you agree that we will store data in a cookie as outlined in our Privacy Policy.

Cookie Settings