Concordia Annual Summit Features Inspiring Words for Social Impact

George Logothetis, Libra Group Chairman and CEO, speaking at the Concordia Annual Summit in New York City. Photo: YouTube

NEW YORK – The Concordia Annual Summit took place September 19-21 in New York City. Concordia Co-founder and Chairman of the Board Nicholas Logothetis and Co-founder and CEO Matthew Swift gave the opening remarks at the event on September 19. Logothetis noted that the event was taking place alongside the 77th United Nations General Assembly and how happy he was to see so many people back in person at the Summit.

Among the impressive array of speakers participating in the event were First Lady of the United States Dr. Jill Biden, former prime minister of the UK Tony Blair, and Libra Group Chairman and CEO George Logothetis who delivered a stirring keynote address on the first day of the Summit.

Logothetis discussed the mission and ethos of Concordia, which Libra Group launched as a founding sponsor, and its mission to bring diverse voices from all levels together to find solutions for the world’s most pressing challenges. He noted that for the audience – which spans Heads of State, global business leaders, students, and everyone in between – “inspiration awaits” at this year’s Summit. Video of his speech is available on Concordia’s YouTube page: https://bit.ly/3BJk3KW.

On September 21, Dr. Jill Biden made her remarks, noting that “yes, we’re connected. That’s why this summit matters. That’s why we need diverse perspectives and input; public-private partnerships that cross industries, government, and civil society; and leaders who aren’t afraid of bold, innovative ideas.”

She continued: “The President—my husband, Joe—understands that. He knows that there isn’t one president, one government, or one country that can do it alone. And he is committed to leading with diplomacy, democracy, and humility.

“Your work here today reaffirms that, throughout our country and around our world, our lives are tied together in immeasurable and powerful ways. And it shows your commitment to honoring that connection in all that you do.”

“Thank you for your work,” Dr. Biden said. “We stand with you, and together, we will build a brighter future for us all.”

The first lady’s speech is also available on YouTube: https://bit.ly/3C6IXFZ.

Concordia is a member-based organization dedicated to actively fostering, elevating, and sustaining cross-sector partnerships for social impact.

More information is available online: https://www.concordia.net/.