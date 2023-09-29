x

September 29, 2023

Concerns Regarding Biden and the Economy

September 29, 2023
By Vasileios Magalios
Joe Biden
FILE - President Joe Biden pauses after answering a question about the auto workers strike as he speaks in the Roosevelt Room of the White House in Washington, Monday, Sept. 25, 2023. (AP Photo/Susan Walsh, File)

With the 2024 elections drawing nearer, President Joseph Robinette Biden Jr. and his team find themselves in the spotlight. The team is trying to ‘hide’ not only the question of age but more notably, the perceived instability President Biden has exhibited. In February of last year, The New York Times detailed observable changes in the President’s mobility, noting, “Mr. Biden has become noticeably slower in his movements in recent years, walking stiffly as he makes his way to the podium.” The article went on to cite Dr. O’Connor, who attributed the stiffness to “significant spinal arthritis, mild post-fracture foot arthritis and a mild sensory peripheral neuropathy of the feet.” For these issues, the President has been undergoing physical therapy to enhance his flexibility (https://rb.gy/hscs6).

Since then, President Biden experienced a fall at the Air Force Academy in June, tripping over a bag, and has had multiple stumbles on the stairs of Air Force One. These incidents have raised concerns among his team, leading to fears that a more serious fall could happen—potentially impacting his pre-election campaign just weeks before the November 2024 elections. To mitigate these risks, advisors have recommended that the 80-year-old President wear tennis shoes to prevent slipping and use shorter stairs when boarding Air Force One, entering the plane at a lower level than previously.

Notably, an Associated Press poll conducted this summer revealed that 77% of respondents believe President Biden may be too old to effectively serve another term (https://rb.gy/6vzi6).

Simultaneously, JP Morgan’s influential CEO, Jamie Dimon, expressed concerns over the economy in a Times of India interview. He commented on the Federal Reserve’s efforts to control inflation through raising interest rates, suggesting that these measures could exacerbate economic challenges. Dimon speculated on a potential interest rate hike to 7%, remarking, “I’m not sure if the world is prepared for a (7%) interest rate.”

