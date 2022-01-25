x

January 25, 2022

Concerning the COVID Pandemic and the High Five

January 25, 2022

To the Editor:

I found it upsetting to read in the Viewpoint by Constantinos E. Scaros on January 22 that he and his family “high-fived” when they tested positive for COVID. Millions of people have died from this terrible virus, [5.5 million worldwide, according to Our World in Data/The Economist/Institute for Health Metrics and Evaluation as of January 13] and it is highly offensive to the many people around the world who have lost loved ones in the pandemic. How would Scaros feel if his whole family had severe complications, needed hospitalization, and God forbid died of COVID? Who would he high five then? His favorite ex-president, maybe, the one who didn’t want to worry anyone about wearing masks or taking precautions in the very early stages of the pandemic at the cost of hundreds of thousands of American lives. This is an ongoing pandemic and the very nature of a virus is to mutate as long as it continues circulating. Just as there is a chance the latest variant will be milder, there is also the chance it could be worse. Making light of the situation does not help anyone. Just one recent example to think about is Czech folk singer Hana Horka, 57, who was unvaccinated and intentionally caught the virus in order to get a pass to enter venues requiring proof of vaccination or proof of recovery from COVID-19, but after a few days, she died.

Even those who have recovered face health concerns that are just beginning to be studied, whether it is long COVID or nerve damage or the inflammation having affected the heart and brain, the pandemic is not done with us. I don’t want to hear about high-fives in relation to COVID unless you are the team of scientists who have discovered the cure.

 

Christine Perdikopoulos

San Francisco, CA

