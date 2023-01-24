x

January 24, 2023

Concern over NYC Police Filming of People Leaving Drake Show

January 24, 2023
By Associated Press
FILE - Drake performs during a concert as part of the Summer Sixteen Tour in New York, Aug. 5, 2016. (Photo by Charles Sykes/Invision/AP, File)

NEW YORK — Some audience members leaving a concert by Drake at a Manhattan theater came outside to see a New York Police Department officer filming those filing out, raising concerns from privacy advocates over what would be done with the footage.

The NYPD said Monday the video would only be used for a social media post, but there were still calls for the material to be deleted.

Music writer Jon Caramanica of The New York Times posted on Twitter on Saturday night that the NYPD was filming those leaving the show at the Apollo Theater, putting up a video showing an officer seemingly recording those coming out.

In a statement, the department said the officer was part of the social media team for the local precinct and was getting video for a social media post about local events.

“The video will not be utilized for any other reason,” the department said.

But the Surveillance Technology Oversight Project, a New York City-based group that focuses on privacy and civil rights, called the videotaping “highly concerning” and that attendees were being surveilled without their consent. It demanded the video be destroyed.

 

