June 16, 2023

Editorial

Concern for the School of St. Demetrios in Astoria

June 16, 2023
By Antonis H. Diamataris
St Demetrios Astoria Graduation 2023 IMG_3762
The St. Demetrios Preparatory School in Astoria held its graduation on June 9. (Photo: TNH/ Christodoulos Athanasatos)

There was something wrong with the photos I saw of the St. Demetrios of Astoria High School Class of 2023 graduation. It looked to me like there were few graduates. It must have been the photos, I thought.

Unfortunately, it wasn’t the photos. The photos correctly portrayed reality. That’s what bothered me. Reality.

So I counted the students who graduated. I came up with 32. Yes, only 32!

And many are not Greek children (more on that below).

Just a few years ago the graduating class was about twice as large. So did it just so happen that 2023 was not a ‘good’ year? Maybe next year the class size will double and thus reach its… normal size?

Hopefully.

We are worried about the future of the school. The reduced number of graduates certainly reflects the demographics of the area’s school-age population, but that’s not all. The parish has suffered since the departure of Nick Andriotis.

This was of course preceded by the horrendous rejection of the $25 million donation from the Stavros Niarchos Foundation to the school led by the then-Dean of St. Demetrios Cathedral, with the excuse that the Greek character of the school would be lost because non-Greeks would be allowed to attend.
Something which of course has happened anyway on a significant scale – read the names of the graduates to see for yourself.

I must stress, however, that I see nothing wrong with a non-Greek child attending a Greek school, so long as he or she follows the same course of study as all the other students.

If anything, we are creating ambassadors of Hellenism.

Furthermore, American law prohibits discrimination against anyone for any reason.

The Greek identity of the school would have been ensured under the proposal – no one, and first of all the SNF, would allow for anything else.

So from this alone we clearly see the magnitude of the fallacy that led the clergyman – now the Archbishop’s right-hand man – to lure members of the School Board to… reject the opportunity to create a Greek school comparable to the best in New York.

However, all is not yet lost. There is room for both the parish and the school to recover. But it will take hard work and above all unity.

And not experiments by the Archbishop.

