Competition Commission: ‘Green Light’ for the Acquisition of Aktor by Intrakat

ATHENS – Intrakat announced on Wednesday that the acquisition of all the shares of Aktor has been approved by the Competition Commission, thus putting the Intrakat Group’s vision of creating a strong pillar in construction in Southeast Europe on track for immediate completion, which will generate value for the economy and the country.

The vice-chairman of the board and managing director of Intrakat, Alexandros Exarchou, welcomed the decision and said: “With the acquisition of Aktor, the completion of which will be implemented immediately, Intrakat is developing into a pivotal player in the market, not only in Greece, but also in the wider region of Southeast Europe. This is a milestone in the course of our Group, which seals our dynamic growth path and our strategic choice to create a leading business pillar, with an expanded portfolio of activities, generating value for shareholders, the economy and society.”

Exarchou added: “The acquisition of Aktor reflects the strong confidence of our shareholders in the prospects of the Intrakat Group, the construction industry and the country itself. And with this business initiative, our Group is sending a resounding message for the future: Our ambition and commitment to be a catalyst for the progress and development of the country, utilising the know-how, experience and talent of our people. We are extremely proud to see this vision of ours bear fruit.”

According to the same announcement, the new, strong, entrepreneurial pillar in construction aspires to lead and expand its footprint in Southeast Europe, expanding and strengthening its portfolio of activities and investing in extroversion, sustainability and the creation of infrastructure that will be resilient in the future and climate change.