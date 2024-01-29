Compensation for Greek-Cypriot Property Seized: 26.3B Euros

Politics

FILE - A Turkish, left, and Turkish Cypriot breakaway flag are seen at a Turkish military area at the north part of the city, in the U.N buffer zone that divide the Greek, south, and the Turkish Cypriots, north, controlled areas in divided capital Nicosia, Cyprus, Tuesday, Feb. 26, 2019. (AP Photo/Petros Karadjias, File)

NICOSIA – It would cost more than 26.3 billion euros ($28.4 billion) to pay Greek-Cypriots for their properties taken in Turkey’s unlawful 1974 invasions of Cyprus that seized the northern third of the island.

That was the estimate given by former Immovable Property Commission (IPC) Chairman Ayfer Said Erkmen, talking to TV channel Kanal Sim, adding that the panel has handed out amounts to $20,273 per 1000 square meters (10,764 square feet) of property.

He said that 7,473 applications have been made by Greek-Cypriots to the IPC for properties and land seized and occupied by others over the past nearly 50 years, the island still divided and negotiations at a dead end for now.

He said only 1,483 have been resolved with a cost of 383 million euros ($413.68 million) but added that, “Of course, not all this money has been paid out. There is currently a gap in payments of around 160 million euros ($172.82 million.)”

Turkish Finance Minister Mehmet Simsek had suggested that the current user of any given property should pay 20 percent of any compensation handed out and that the Republic of Turkey would pay the rest.

But he said that was rejected by the properties’ current users, and that as a result, the Turkish government now does not pay into the IPC and nearly 4,000 applications are pending.