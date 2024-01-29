x

January 29, 2024

DAILY BRIEFING

This Week’s Paper

€1 EUR $1.08 USD

NYC 37ºF

ATHENS 48ºF

Politics

Compensation for Greek-Cypriot Property Seized: 26.3B Euros

January 29, 2024
By The National Herald
Cyprus Peace Talks
FILE - A Turkish, left, and Turkish Cypriot breakaway flag are seen at a Turkish military area at the north part of the city, in the U.N buffer zone that divide the Greek, south, and the Turkish Cypriots, north, controlled areas in divided capital Nicosia, Cyprus, Tuesday, Feb. 26, 2019. (AP Photo/Petros Karadjias, File)

NICOSIA – It would cost more than 26.3 billion euros ($28.4 billion) to pay Greek-Cypriots for their properties taken in Turkey’s unlawful 1974 invasions of Cyprus that seized the northern third of the island.

That was the estimate given by former Immovable Property Commission (IPC) Chairman Ayfer Said Erkmen, talking to TV channel Kanal Sim, adding that the panel has handed out amounts to $20,273 per 1000 square meters (10,764 square feet) of property.

He said that 7,473 applications have been made by Greek-Cypriots to the IPC for properties and land seized and occupied by others over the past nearly 50 years, the island still divided and negotiations at a dead end for now.

He said only 1,483 have been resolved with a cost of 383 million euros ($413.68 million) but added that, “Of course, not all this money has been paid out. There is currently a gap in payments of around 160 million euros ($172.82 million.)”

Turkish Finance Minister Mehmet Simsek had suggested that the current user of any given property should pay 20 percent of any compensation handed out and that the Republic of Turkey would pay the rest.

But he said that was rejected by the properties’ current users, and that as a result, the Turkish government now does not pay into the IPC and nearly 4,000 applications are pending.

RELATED

Society
Cyprus Offers Homeowners Rebate Scheme for Rooftop Solar Panels

NICOSIA - In a bid to reduce home electricity bills and use alternative energy sources, Cyprus has okayed a rebate plan to increase the use of rooftop solar panels, the island having plentiful sun year round.

Politics
Cyprus Government Unveils Support Measures for Breakaway Turkish Cypriots Ahead of UN Envoy’s Visit
Politics
Protesters Demand Cyprus Stop UK, US Airstrikes on Houthis in Yemen

Top Stories

Editorial

At the U.S.

Columnists

A pregnant woman was driving in the HOV lane near Dallas.

General News

FALMOUTH, MA – The police in Falmouth have identified the victim in an accident involving a car plunging into the ocean on February 20, NBC10 Boston reported.

General News

General News

Video

Prisoners in the US Are Part of a Hidden Workforce Linked to Hundred Food Brands

ANGOLA, La. (AP) — A hidden path to America’s dinner tables begins here, at an unlikely source – a former Southern slave plantation that is now the country’s largest maximum-security prison.

WILMINGTON, DE – The Three Hierarchs and the Day of the Greek Letters were celebrated by eight Greek schools of the Metropolis of New Jersey’s Delaware Valley Region on January 28.

ISTANBUL (AP) — The Islamic State group has claimed responsibility for an attack on a Roman Catholic church in Istanbul during a Sunday Mass that killed one person.

ANGOLA, La. (AP) — A hidden path to America’s dinner tables begins here, at an unlikely source – a former Southern slave plantation that is now the country’s largest maximum-security prison.

LONDON (AP) — King Charles III and his daughter-in-law, the Princess of Wales, have both left a private London hospital following unrelated medical treatments that have made the health of the royal family headlines news in the United Kingdom.

Visit Our Archive

Explore articles from the past and connect to your heritage! 

Subscribe Today

Discover the benefits of a subscription including access to exclusive content, events, and more!

Submit a Tip

Have an idea for a story, or know of an event we should cover? We want to hear about it!

The National Herald is the paper of record of the Greek Diaspora community. Through independent journalism, we bring news to generations of Greek-Americans, with stories on the individual, community and international level. Visit and support our 106 year-old sister publication Εθνικός Κήρυξ.

About
Help
Subscription
© 2022 The National Herald

Enter your email address to subscribe

Provide your email address to subscribe. For e.g. [email protected]

You may unsubscribe at any time using the link in our newsletter.