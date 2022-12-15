x

December 15, 2022

DAILY BRIEFING

This Week’s Paper

€1 EUR $1.06 USD

NYC 31ºF

ATHENS 70ºF

Society

Company Reopens Most of Pipeline Following Kansas Oil Spill

December 15, 2022
By Associated Press
Keystone Spill Kansas
In this photo taken by a drone, cleanup continues in the area where the ruptured Keystone pipeline dumped oil into a creek in Washington County, Kan., Friday, Dec. 9, 2022. (DroneBase via AP)

TOPEKA — The operator of a pipeline with the largest onshore crude oil spill in nine years has reopened all of it except for the stretch in Kansas and northern Oklahoma that includes the site of the rupture.

Canada-based T.C. Energy said in a statement Wednesday night that its Keystone system has restarted operations from Canada to southern Nebraska and from there to south-central Illinois. It also is operating the pipeline from northern Oklahoma to the Gulf Coast.

The Dec. 7 spill forced the company to shut down the Keystone system and dumped about 14,000 barrels of heavy crude oil into a northeastern Kansas creek running through rural pastureland in Washington County, about 150 miles (240 kilometers) northwest of Kansas City. Each barrel is 42 gallons, the size of a household bathtub.

“The affected segment of the Keystone Pipeline System remains safely isolated as investigation, recovery, repair and remediation continues to advance,” the company said in a statement. “This segment will not be restarted until it is safe to do so.”

Last week’s spill was the largest on the 2,700-mile (4,345-kilometer) Keystone system since it began operating in 2010 and the largest onshore spill since a Tesoro Corp. pipeline rupture in North Dakota leaked 20,600 barrels in September 2013, according to U.S. Department of Transportation data.

The crude carried by the pipeline is extracted from tar sands in western Canada, can sink in water and can be harder to clean up than more conventional crude oil, according to experts and environmentalists. A 2016 National Academies of Sciences study said the tar sands oil has an “exceptionally high density” compared with other crude oils that can “pose particular challenges when they reach water bodies.”

Company and officials have said no drinking water supplies were affected, the oil didn’t reach larger waterways and no one was evacuated. But the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency said Friday that four dead animals and 71 dead fish had been recovered.

The EPA also said the company has recovered 5,567 barrels of oil and water and 5,000 cubic yards of oil-contaminated soil, or enough to fill about 24,000 bathtubs.

Concerns that spills could pollute waterways spurred opposition to plans by TC Energy to build another crude oil pipeline in the same system, the 1,200-mile (1,900-kilometer) Keystone XL, across Montana, South Dakota and Nebraska. President Joe Biden’s cancelation of a permit for the project led the company to pull the plug last year.

RELATED

Society
Personal Issues Between 3 Men Led to Shooting outside Amazon

CHANDLER, Ariz. — Undisclosed personal issues between three men led to a deadly shooting outside an Amazon delivery station in Arizona, according to police.

Politics
Pelosi Portrait Unveiled, Historic 1st of a Female Speaker
Society
Retail Sales Drop at Start of Key Holiday Shopping Season

Top Stories

Columnists

A pregnant woman was driving in the HOV lane near Dallas.

General News

FALMOUTH, MA – The police in Falmouth have identified the victim in an accident involving a car plunging into the ocean on February 20, NBC10 Boston reported.

General News

NEW YORK – Meropi Kyriacou, the new Principal of The Cathedral School in Manhattan, was honored as The National Herald’s Educator of the Year.

General News

General News

Video

Mitsotakis Says EU Finally Closing in on Elusive Gas Price Cap (Video)

BRUSSELS - European Union leaders who had been reluctant to agree on a uniform price cap for natural gas whose costs exploded astronomically after Russia's invasion of Ukraine are close to setting a limit, Greek Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis said.

BRUSSELS. The European Public Prosecutor's Office (EPPO), an independent body affiliated with the European Union, requested the lifting of immunity for two Greek MEPs, Eva Kaili, currently detained under suspicion of corruption and money laundering, and Maria Spyraki, Agence-France Presse (AFP) said on Thursday.

LONDON — Britain's central bank on Thursday raised its key interest rate again but toned down the pace as inflation shows signs of easing, mirroring action by the U.

ATHENS - On Tuesday, December 13, the EU High Representative for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy, Josep Borrell, sent a letter to Foreign Minister Nikos Dendias, in which he condemned in the most absolute way the "memorandum of understanding" between Turkey and the transitional government of Libya, according to diplomatic sources.

ATHENS - Hellas Gold on Thursday announced that the exploitation of the gold and copper deposits at the Skouries mine in Halkidiki can now go forward, as the board of the parent company Eldorado Gold has approved the investment decision and a facility of 680 million euros.

Visit Our Archive

Explore articles from the past and connect to your heritage! 

Subscribe Today

Discover the benefits of a subscription including access to exclusive content, events, and more!

Submit a Tip

Have an idea for a story, or know of an event we should cover? We want to hear about it!

The National Herald is the paper of record of the Greek Diaspora community. Through independent journalism, we bring news to generations of Greek-Americans, with stories on the individual, community and international level. Visit and support our 106 year-old sister publication Εθνικός Κήρυξ.

About
Help
Subscription
© 2022 The National Herald

Enter your email address to subscribe

Provide your email address to subscribe. For e.g. abc@xyz.com

You may unsubscribe at any time using the link in our newsletter.