x

March 6, 2023

DAILY BRIEFING

This Week’s Paper

€1 EUR $1.06 USD

NYC 45ºF

ATHENS 63ºF

You’re reading 1 of 3 free articles this month. Get unlimited access to The National Herald. or Log In

Subscribe or Log In

Columnists

Commuting on the LIRR’s Oyster Bay Branch: A Nightmarish Odyssey

March 6, 2023
By Eraklis A. Diamataris
Joseph Saladino, Long Island
Joseph Saladino, surrounded by other local and state leaders, speaking at a press conference at the Oyster Bay LIRR Station on Monday, March 6, 2023. (Photo: Eraklis A. Diamataris)

The Oyster Bay LIRR branch is in a deplorable state, which is disrupting the daily lives of commuters who rely on it for their work and other activities. The stations are dilapidated, the diesel locomotives are deafening, service is infrequent and the sluggish pace is unacceptable.

Today, I attended a small press conference hosted by Joseph Saladino, the Oyster Bay Town Supervisor, along with other local elected officials and commuters who suffer from the poor service. The discussion also highlighted the economic impact of unreliable transportation, which is making it challenging for businesses to attract and retain skilled employees and leading to a decline in property values. New York is losing residents due to relocation to other states, and it is essential for the state to investigate the underlying reasons for this trend.

I left the Oyster Bay LIRR station at 1:38 pm today and walked into the National Herald’s offices in Long Island City, covering a distance of 31.5 miles, but only arrived at 3:30 pm. The extended and aggravating travel time is unacceptable and is driving many New Yorkers to explore better alternatives in other states.

The Oyster Bay LIRR branch is in dire need of a comprehensive overhaul. The service’s speed and reliability must be enhanced by double-tracking and electrifying the entire branch. Additionally, the current diesel locomotives must be replaced with electric or battery-powered train sets designed for high platforms. Alternatively, the platform heights should be adjusted to accommodate the new standard train sets of the LIRR, the M9. This will allow the Oyster Bay Branch to extend to Grand Central Madison, which is currently inaccessible due to the diesel bi-level C5 train sets used on the line and other LIRR diesel territories being too tall for the new tunnel built for Grand Central Madison.

Moreover, this upgrade will alleviate congestion at Hicksville, Port Washington, and Syosset train stations since more residents will use their local train stations. Also, the addition of more express trains to Penn Station and Hunterspoint Avenue will reduce congestion at Jamaica Station, resulting in a more efficient and comfortable ride for commuters.

To attract and retain residents and businesses, New York needs to invest in its transportation infrastructure. The modernization of the Oyster Bay LIRR branch will generate employment opportunities, boost the local economy, and improve the daily lives of commuters. It’s high time for the state to take action and make the necessary changes to enhance the transportation system.

A petition has been initiated to bring the attention of the MTA and the wider NY metropolitan area to the plight of Oyster Bay Branch commuters who are frustrated with always being at the receiving end of substandard service.

RELATED

Columnists
Analysis: Not Even One Dollar

The Leadership 100 endowment fund will give away the sum of 5,006,600 dollars to various departments and programs of the Archdiocese of America and beyond – as we published in detail in last week’s edition of The National Herald.

Columnists
Alex Anthopoulos : Executive Extraordinaire
Editorial
The Role of Expatriates in the Necessary Change of Mentality in Greece

Top Stories

Columnists

A pregnant woman was driving in the HOV lane near Dallas.

General News

FALMOUTH, MA – The police in Falmouth have identified the victim in an accident involving a car plunging into the ocean on February 20, NBC10 Boston reported.

General News

NEW YORK – Meropi Kyriacou, the new Principal of The Cathedral School in Manhattan, was honored as The National Herald’s Educator of the Year.

General News

General News

Video

Visit Our Archive

Explore articles from the past and connect to your heritage! 

Subscribe Today

Discover the benefits of a subscription including access to exclusive content, events, and more!

Submit a Tip

Have an idea for a story, or know of an event we should cover? We want to hear about it!

The National Herald is the paper of record of the Greek Diaspora community. Through independent journalism, we bring news to generations of Greek-Americans, with stories on the individual, community and international level. Visit and support our 106 year-old sister publication Εθνικός Κήρυξ.

About
Help
Subscription
© 2022 The National Herald

Enter your email address to subscribe

Provide your email address to subscribe. For e.g. [email protected]

You may unsubscribe at any time using the link in our newsletter.