May 14, 2024

Community Spirit Shines Bright as AHEPA Chapter 192 Cleans Up Highway 163

May 13, 2024
By The National Herald
AHEPA Chapter 192 Photo One - Highway CleanUp Volunteers
AHEPA members getting reading to embark on a morning of cleaning. Photo: Tony Bakeris

DES MOINES, IA – Local volunteers from the James L. Karthan AHEPA Chapter 192 displayed commendable community spirit as its members gathered for a noble cause. Armed with gloves, trash bags, and an unwavering commitment to environmental stewardship, volunteers convened to clean up a two-mile stretch of Highway 163. The event not only showcased the organization’s dedication to service, but also underscored the power of collective action in fostering a cleaner, more vibrant community.

After several hours of diligent work, the volunteers reconvened and their efforts were evident in the noticeably cleaner surroundings. However, the day’s activities were far from over. In a heartwarming display of solidarity, the group proceeded to the Olympic Flame, a beloved local Greek restaurant owned and operated by fellow AHEPA member Angelo Lidgis. As they gathered around tables and surrounded by a traditional Greek decor, the volunteers shared stories and laughter over a well-deserved lunch.

The event served as a reminder of the profound impact that grassroots initiatives can have on a community. Through their selfless actions, the members of AHEPA Chapter 192 demonstrated that positive change begins with small acts of kindness and a willingness to roll up one’s sleeves for the greater good.

