April 14, 2024

Community Solidarity for Woman Attacked at St. Demetrios Jamaica

April 14, 2024
By The National Herald
Irene Tahliabouris. Photo: Facebook

NEW YORK – According to the latest news, the health of 68-year-old Irene Tahliabouris, who is still hospitalized with severe head injuries after being attacked by 16-year-old Jevan Prince on April 7 at the Church of St. Demetrios in Jamaica, NY is stable with a slight improvement.

Irene’s family has launched an internet donation campaign to raise an amount to cover her extraordinary and unbearable medical expenses at the address. The effort has so far raised $41,139 from 835 donors. Our support and that of our readers is necessary at such times when a Greek-American is at risk from the rise in criminal behavior of young people.

Those who wish to support Irene’s family during the difficult times can make a donation at: https://www.gofundme.com/f/a-fundraiser-for-irene-tahliambouris-recover-a-brutal-attach?qid=099371531d835c6559506f96b25b0cab

The message from her daughter posted on Gofundme follows:

“My mom, Irene Tahliambouris, was the victim of the brutal attack that occurred on the steps of Saint Demetrios Greek Orthodox church Sunday, April 7.

“Currently, she’s still in the hospital, was just moved from the ICU and is slowly starting to begin recovering from her injuries. She has a fractured skull and although she’s in stable condition she now has a long road to recovery with many unexpected obstacles ahead.

“My mom is a happy, good spirited, loving 68 year old grandmother who’s always been there for our family and friends. She loves her church and always looks forward to Sundays spent there. This senseless attack has brought our family so much grief as we are unsure of what lies ahead, but we want to thank everyone for the tremendous amount of support and well wishes we have received. Please continue to pray for my mom’s recovery. For now we are thankful to the NYPD detectives that have caught the person responsible for the attack. We will try to keep everyone updated on her Journey.”

