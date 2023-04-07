Community Members Fill Chiotes Hall for John Catsimatidis’ Book Signing Event

United States

Entrepreneur and author John Catsimatidis signed copies of his book How Far Do You Want To Go? Lessons from a Common-Sense Billionaire with his wife Margo seated by his side. (Photo by Eleni Sakellis)

NEW YORK – The Archdiocesan Cathedral of the Holy Trinity’s Chiotes Hall in Manhattan was crowded with community members including the leaders and members of 15 Hellenic-American organizations who helped organize the book signing event on April 6 in honor of billionaire entrepreneur and author John Catsimatidis, owner and CEO of the Red Apple Group. The reception celebrated his life and his recently released book ‘How Far Do You Want To Go? Lessons from a Common-Sense Billionaire’ in which he shares the lessons learned on the road to success.

The participating organizations were AHEPA, Capital Link, Cyprus-U.S. Chamber of Commerce, East Mediterranean Business Culture Alliance (EMBCA), Federation of Hellenic-American Educators, Hellenic-American Association for Professionals in Finance (HABA), Hellenic-American Chamber of Commerce (HACC), Hellenic-American Cultural Foundation, Hellenic Congress of America, Hellenic Lawyers Association, Hellenic Medical Society of New York, Hellenic Professional Women, the International Coordinating Committee Justice for Cyprus- PSEKA, Leadership 100, and The Hellenic Initiative.

Eftihia Pylarinou-Piper, Red Apple Group Senior VP and HACC Executive Member of the Board, gave the welcoming remarks in spite of having lost her voice, thanking all those present for attending, especially the leaders of the participating organizations and the HACC for their help in organizing the event. She noted that it was not for her to discuss Catsimatidis and his many achievements in the business world in her welcoming remarks but she did refer to the thousands of jobs Catsimatidis has created, the hundreds of scholarships he and his wife Margo have given over the years, and giving back to the community with their support for various charitable causes. Pylarinou-Piper also noted that close to 500 books had been sold for the event.

Ernie Anastos, award-winning news anchor and WABC radio’s Positive Talk host, then spoke about Catsimatidis whom he has known for over 45 years: “I came to New York in 1978, and I know we can go through his resume and talk about all the wonderful things he has done… but I want to talk to you about John, the man, because I’ve known John for many years and what you see is what you get.”

Anastos continued, “John has all of the qualities that we really want in a human being, and he knows I’m saying this from my heart, there’s nothing written here, it’s all coming from my memory and from my feelings for John. This man is one of the hardest working people I know.”

“Recently, I was honored to be joining WABC radio, number one in New York City and around the country, an amazing radio station, and you can credit John for that leadership, but when I watch John, and I come into the studio quite often, he never stops, ‘den stamataei’, I watch him and he’s on the phone constantly, he’s talking to people, he’s having meetings, he’s arranging things… but the interesting thing is that many times when you see ‘the boss’, who’s asking people to do things and to organize things, many times they just delegate authority, John does that, but on top of that, he does the work… he’s the guy that works the hardest,” Anastos said.

“The values that John has are so important to us, especially as Greek-Americans, the values, the work ethic, this is part of our Greek culture, and he talks about that all the time, he talks about family and what he learned and how he developed himself to work hard and that work has paid off, he’s an amazing human being, he loves his church, his heart is there, look at all the great work he does but more importantly, aside form titles, we have to remember what’s in the heart, in his psyche, his soul, he cares about our church, he cares about people, and he cares about the future of the church, he loves family… There’s an old line that says don’t go where the path may lead, go where there is no path and leave a trail behind, and that’s what he’s doing, he’s a leader, he’s leaving a trail for us… so I congratulate my dear friend, AXIOS!”

Fr. Alexander Karloutsos, Protopresbyter of the Ecumenical Throne, recounted how during a meat strike in the 1980s, he had called Catsimatidis to supply lamb for an event with then-Archbishop Iakovos, highlighting Catsimatidis’ reputation for common sense to solve the problem. Fr. Karloutsos quoted from Rudyard Kipling’s poem ‘If’ which he said describes Catsimatidis: “If you can talk with crowds and keep your virtue, / Or walk with Kings—nor lose the common touch, / If neither foes nor loving friends can hurt you, / If all men count with you, but none too much; / If you can fill the unforgiving minute / With sixty seconds’ worth of distance run, / Yours is the Earth and everything that’s in it, / And— which is more— you’ll be a Man, my son!”

Catsimatidis then thanked Anastos and Fr. Karloutsos, his mentor, and all those present, and spoke about why he wrote his book, referring to the honor he received a few years ago of his likeness on a Greek postage stamp, pointing out that he was going to turn down the stamp, but he thought of the psyche, the spirit of his father, his grandfathers, and great-grandfathers, who would be watching over him and be proud of the family name. He noted that “my mom came from a very educated family in Constantinople, her grandfather was the chancellor at the Patriarchate in about 1890, so I must have church blood in my veins, and my father from Nisyros.”

“Both my grandfathers came to America in 1913, the same way a lot of your grandfathers, our forefathers did, to find the streets that were loaded with gold, it took me over 100 years to find it,” Catsimatidis joked, adding that he wrote the book in memory of them. He also mentioned the novel For the Love of Others by Justine Frangouli-Argyris, based on his mother’s life story, and how that book is in some ways a prequel to his book. “I tried to make it as simple as possible, I don’t want fancy words, I don’t want fancy anything,” he said of writing the book. “I grew up on 135th Street, I grew up in Harlem… but the one thing my mother and father taught me that I try to live by is never do anything that’s going to ruin the family name and I try to teach my kids that, be proud of your family, be proud of where you came from.”

“All of us that are outside of Greece should never forget the land of our forefathers and that’s a good reason I wrote the book,” Catsimatidis said. “God forbid I ever get Alzheimer’s and I forget to tell my children and my grandchildren some day to come, at least they’ll have something written down, so I urge all of you, maybe you should write a book someday, why not? Or write a memoir or write something because your kids, your grandkids, your great-grandkids, they have to know where they came from.”

Following his remarks, Catsimatidis answered a few questions from the audience and then signed copies of his book for the attendees.

How Far Do You Want To Go? Lessons from a Common-Sense Billionaire by John Catsimatidis is available online.