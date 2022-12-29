x

Committee of Experts Does Not Rule out a Strong Aftershock in Evia

December 29, 2022
(Photo by Eurokinissi, File)
(Photo by Eurokinissi, File)

ATHENS – The continuing seismic activity in Psachna, Central Evia, following yesterday’s earthquake prompted the reconvention of the earthquake threat assessment committee at the Organization of Antiseismic Planning and Protection (OASP) on Thursday.

Climate Crisis and Civil Protection Minister Christos Stylianidis asked the committee to meet again on Thursday for a newer assessment of the Psachna fault. The experts said they could not rule out a strong aftershock in the region.

Specialists also said there have been more than 100 aftershocks registering at most 3.5 on the Richter scale since Wednesday, when an earthquake measuring 4.9 on the Richter scale shook the region at 14:24 and was also felt in Athens.

No injuries have been reported since, and inspections for damage to homes and buidlings continues, while authorities continue patrols and remain on alert.

