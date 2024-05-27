x

May 28, 2024

DAILY BRIEFING

This Week’s Paper

€1 EUR $1.08 USD

NYC 70ºF

ATHENS 68ºF

You’ve reached your limit of free articles for this month.
Get unlimited access to The National Herald,
starting as low as $7.99/month for digital subscription & $5.99/month for a delivery by mail subscription

Subscribe

Literature

Commemorating Byron 200 Years after His Death

May 27, 2024
By Eleni Sakellis
730px-Byron,_George_Gordon_(1788-1824);_alias_Lord_Byron,_schrijver_en_dichter,_Mauzaisse,_Jean-Baptiste,_Felixarchief,_12_12873
Lord Byron (1788-1824) in a portrait by French painter and lithographer Jean-Baptiste Mauzaisse. (Photo: Wikimedia Commons)

There are very few figures in history as compelling and as complicated as Lord Byron. The Romantic poet and rock star of his time was born George Gordon Byron in London on January 22, 1788. He became the 6th Baron Byron at the age of 10 when an uncle passed away and he inherited his title. It is extraordinary to comprehend how that young boy would one day grow up to become a famous poet with a scandalous reputation and later on managed to reinvent himself through his travels to Greece and other then-exotic destinations, drawing inspiration from and eventually contributing to the struggle of the Greek people for freedom from Ottoman oppression. Through his poetry and later contributions to the Greek Revolution, Byron was the ultimate definition of a Philhellene of his time and became a national hero in Greece. His devotion to the cause eventually cost him his life, but he continues to be a beloved figure in spite of being described by Lady Caroline Lamb as “mad, bad, and dangerous to know.”

Two centuries have passed since Byron, age 36, died from a fever at Missolonghi on April 19, 1824. To commemorate the 200 years since his passing, add the following to your reading list.

‘Childe Harold’s Pilgrimage,’ Byron’s long narrative poem published between 1812 and 1818 was inspired by his travels between 1809-1811 and was the poem that first brought him fame. Childe Harold, the Byronic hero, was soon widely imitated by other poets. Canto II of the poem focuses on Greece, its beauty and rich contributions to civilization from antiquity in contrast to the country enslaved at the time by the Turks.

Byron’s War: Romantic Rebellion, Greek Revolution by Roderick Beaton. Photo: Amazon

Byron’s magnum opus, the epic poem ‘Don Juan,’ includes ‘The Isles of Greece’ section of Canto III, which was written in 1819 and features some of the English poet’s most famous Philhellenic lines that inspired many to support the Greek cause. He used this digression from the main plot of the poem to express his political opinions about Greece under Ottoman rule. “I dreamed that Greece might still be free,” Byron wrote.

‘Byron’s War: Romantic Rebellion, Greek Revolution’ by Roderick Beaton re-examines Lord Byron’s life and writing through the long trajectory of his relationship with Greece. Beginning with the poet’s youthful travels in 1809-1811, Byron’s War traces his years of fame in London and self-imposed exile in Italy, that culminated in the decision to devote himself to the cause of Greek independence. Then comes Byron’s dramatic self-transformation, while in Cephalonia, from Romantic rebel to new statesman, subordinating himself for the first time to a defined, political cause, in order to begin laying the foundations, during his hundred days at Missolonghi, for a new kind of polity in Europe – that of the nation-state as we know it today. Byron’s War draws extensively on Greek historical sources and other unpublished documents to tell an individual story that also offers a new understanding of the significance that Greece had for Byron, and of Byron’s contribution to the origin of the present-day Greek state.

RELATED

VIDEO
Louis Vuitton Pays Homage to Barcelona Architect Antoni Gaudí in 2025 Cruise Collection

BARCELONA, Spain (AP) — Louis Vuitton unveiled its latest fashion designs at Barcelona’s Park Güell on Thursday, providing the clothes with drama to finally match Antoni Gaudí’s architectural masterpiece.

Cinema
Palm Dog: Kodi, Star of ‘Dog on Trial,’ is the Top Dog of Cannes
Cinema
The Unstoppable Duo of Emma Stone and Yorgos Lanthimos

Top Stories

Editorial

At the U.S.

Columnists

A pregnant woman was driving in the HOV lane near Dallas.

General News

NEW YORK – Meropi Kyriacou, the new Principal of The Cathedral School in Manhattan, was honored as The National Herald’s Educator of the Year.

General News

General News

Video

Zelensky outcries to world from Kharkiv (VIDEO)

KHARKIV - Ukraine’s president, Volodymyr Zelenskiy, has released a video plea calling on world leaders to attend a “peace summit” next month in Switzerland after a deadly Russian attack on a DIY hypermarket in Kharkiv on Saturday.

TEL AVIV, Israel  — Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu acknowledged Monday that a “tragic mistake” had been made after an Israeli strike in the southern Gaza city of Rafah set fire to a tent camp housing displaced Palestinians and, according to local officials, killed at least 45 people.

ATHENS - It’s rare to see people drunk in public in Greece, where the legal age is 18 but even children can buy beer at kiosks without being questioned, but behind the wheel is another matter, with 44 percent of those surveyed saying they have driven intoxicated.

ATHENS - Greece’s reachout to Qatar for closer diplomatic ties, trade and investments - despite an investigation into allegedly bribing European Parliament members, including Greece’s Eva Kaili - will see the country’s leader come to Athens.

ATHENS - Responding to Greece’s plan to create marine parks in the Aegean Sea, Turkey said it would establish one as well, continuing to question sovereignty and upset that it wasn’t notified about the scheme.

Visit Our Archive

Explore articles from the past and connect to your heritage! 

Subscribe Today

Discover the benefits of a subscription including access to exclusive content, events, and more!

Submit a Tip

Have an idea for a story, or know of an event we should cover? We want to hear about it!

The National Herald is the paper of record of the Greek Diaspora community. Through independent journalism, we bring news to generations of Greek-Americans, with stories on the individual, community and international level. Visit and support our 106 year-old sister publication Εθνικός Κήρυξ.

About
Help
Subscription
© 2022 The National Herald

Enter your email address to subscribe

Provide your email address to subscribe. For e.g. [email protected]

You may unsubscribe at any time using the link in our newsletter.