March 12, 2024

DAILY BRIEFING

SPORTS

Commanders Agree to Sign Quarterback Marcus Mariota to a 1-Year Deal, AP Source Says

March 12, 2024
By Associated Press
Clelin Ferrell
FILE - San Francisco 49ers defensive end Clelin Ferrell celebrates after sacking Seattle Seahawks quarterback Drew Lock during the second half of an NFL football game in Santa Clara, Calif., Sunday, Dec. 10, 2023. The Washington Commanders continued their roster makeover early on the second day of NFL free agency by agreeing to sign defensive end Clelin Ferrell. The team reached an agreement with Ferrell on a one-year contract, according to a person familiar with the contract. (AP Photo/Godofredo A. Vásquez, File)

WASHINGTON (AP) — The Washington Commanders have added a veteran quarterback, and the move could signal the direction they’re headed for the future of the position.

The Commanders agreed with Marcus Mariota on a one-year contract with a base salary of $6 million that can be worth up to $10 million, according to a person familiar with the deal. The person spoke to The Associated Press on condition of anonymity Tuesday because the contract cannot be made official until the new league year opens Wednesday.

Mariota, 30, has appeared in 90 and started 74 NFL games for four teams since being taken with the second pick in the 2015 draft, most recently serving as Jalen Hurts’ backup in Philadelphia last season.

Adding the 30-year-old Oregon product increases the likelihood of Washington using the No. 2 pick this year on a QB. LSU’s Jayden Daniels and North Carolina’s Drake Maye are among the prospects expected to be available if Chicago takes USC’s Caleb Williams first.

Another person familiar with the situation said Washington agreed to a one-year contract with defensive end Clelin Ferrell. A third person said the team agreed with guard Nick Allegretti on a $16 million, three-year contract with $9.02 million guaranteed.

They also spoke to the AP on condition of anonymity because the contracts cannot be official until Wednesday.

Since the free agent negotiating period opened Monday, the Commanders also agreed to bring in running back Austin Ekeler, center Tyler Biadasz, defensive lineman Dorance Armstrong, linebacker Frankie Luvu and kicker Brandon McManus. Last week, they reached an agreement with veteran tight end Zach Ertz, beginning new general manager Adam Peters’ retooling effort.

Ferrell, who turns 27 in May, started 17 games and had 3 1/2 sacks last season for the 49ers. The fourth pick of the 2019 draft by the Raiders, he has appeared in 75 professional games with Oakland/Las Vegas and San Francisco.

Ferrell and Armstrong help fill the edge rushing void left by trading Chase Young and Montez Sweat before the deadline in October. Biadasz and Allegretti are part of an offensive line overhaul for new coach Dan Quinn and offensive coordinator Kliff Kingsbury.

Allegretti, who turns 28 next month, filled in for the Super Bowl-winning Kansas City Chiefs when starter Joe Thuney went down with injury during the playoffs. He played roughly half the Super Bowl with a torn ulnar collateral ligament in his left elbow.

Much is left to do on the offensive line, including figuring out a solution at left tackle. This year’s draft is deep at that spot, and Washington has two second-round picks (Nos. 36 and 40) and two thirds (Nos. 67 and 99).

___
By STEPHEN WHYNO AP Sports Writer

AP Pro Football Writer Rob Maaddi contributed to this report.

