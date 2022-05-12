x

May 12, 2022

DAILY BRIEFING

This Week’s Paper

€1 EUR $1.05 USD

NYC 59ºF

ATHENS 66ºF

Culture

Columbia’s SNF Public Humanities Initiative Announces a New Cohort of Projects in Greece

May 12, 2022
By The National Herald
imagegen
Albanian immigrants just after crossing the border. (Photo: Courtesy of Spyros Staveris via snf.org)

NEW YORK – New Stavros Niarchos Foundation Public Humanities Initiative (SNFPHI) projects will give voice to people incarcerated in Corfu, spotlight a Northern Greece village that’s home to a deeply rooted Black community, engage Athens high schoolers in an expansive urban game related to Hadrian’s aqueduct, and more.

Explore the projects in this second SNFPHI cohort

Established in 2019 with exclusive support from the Stavros Niarchos Foundation (SNF), SNFPHI aims create a collaborative bridge across the Atlantic, activating latent creative potential in Greece while drawing on the intellectual traditions of one of the United States’ premier research universities. The result is innovative projects that engage the public in new ways of approaching, discussing, and acting on ideas about the world around us. The Initiative works in partnership with Columbia’s Institute for Ideas and Imagination, for which SNF has also provided support.

Previous SNFPHI projects have guided young people in the diverse Athens neighborhood of Victoria Square in turning oral histories into a hip-hop album and attempted to capture the sounds of folk song and weather on the island of Tinos through the traditional art of weaving.

Source: snf.org

RELATED

Cinema
Film about NBA’s Antetokounmpo Brothers Comes to Disney+

The journey of two-time MVP Giannis Antetokounmpo and his brothers from difficult upbringings in Greece to NBA champions is the subject of an upcoming film.

Culture
Fuego! PUMA Signs Greek Pop Star Eleni Foureira as Brand Ambassador
Culture
Conferences on the History and Culture of Greece and India

Top Stories

General News

FALMOUTH, MA – The police in Falmouth have identified the victim in an accident involving a car plunging into the ocean on February 20, NBC10 Boston reported.

General News

NEW YORK – Meropi Kyriacou, the new Principal of The Cathedral School in Manhattan, was honored as The National Herald’s Educator of the Year.

General News

PHILADELPHIA – The Federation of Hellenic Societies of Philadelphia and Greater Delaware Valley announced that the Evzones, the Presidential Guard of Greece will be participating in the Philadelphia Greek Independence Day Parade on March 20.

General News

General News

Video

Wartime Βirth amid the Αir Ρaid Sirens in Ukraine Hospital

LVIV, Ukraine — It's easy to tell the delivery room from the rest of the main maternity hospital in Ukraine's western city of Lviv, even from the outside.

Visit Our Archive

Explore articles from the past and connect to your heritage! 

Subscribe Today

Discover the benefits of a subscription including access to exclusive content, events, and more!

Submit a Tip

Have an idea for a story, or know of an event we should cover? We want to hear about it!

The National Herald is the paper of record of the Greek Diaspora community. Through independent journalism, we bring news to generations of Greek-Americans, with stories on the individual, community and international level. Visit and support our 106 year-old sister publication Εθνικός Κήρυξ.

About
Help
Subscription

© 2021 The National Herald

Enter your email address to subscribe

Provide your email address to subscribe. For e.g. abc@xyz.com

You may unsubscribe at any time using the link in our newsletter.

In order to deliver a more personalized, responsive, and improved experience, we use cookies to remember information about how you use this site. By Continuing to access the website, you agree that we will store data in a cookie as outlined in our Privacy Policy.

Cookie Settings