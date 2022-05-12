Columbia’s SNF Public Humanities Initiative Announces a New Cohort of Projects in Greece

Culture

NEW YORK – New Stavros Niarchos Foundation Public Humanities Initiative (SNFPHI) projects will give voice to people incarcerated in Corfu, spotlight a Northern Greece village that’s home to a deeply rooted Black community, engage Athens high schoolers in an expansive urban game related to Hadrian’s aqueduct, and more.

Explore the projects in this second SNFPHI cohort

Established in 2019 with exclusive support from the Stavros Niarchos Foundation (SNF), SNFPHI aims create a collaborative bridge across the Atlantic, activating latent creative potential in Greece while drawing on the intellectual traditions of one of the United States’ premier research universities. The result is innovative projects that engage the public in new ways of approaching, discussing, and acting on ideas about the world around us. The Initiative works in partnership with Columbia’s Institute for Ideas and Imagination, for which SNF has also provided support.

Previous SNFPHI projects have guided young people in the diverse Athens neighborhood of Victoria Square in turning oral histories into a hip-hop album and attempted to capture the sounds of folk song and weather on the island of Tinos through the traditional art of weaving.

