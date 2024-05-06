x

May 6, 2024

DAILY BRIEFING

This Week’s Paper

€1 EUR $1.07 USD

NYC 54ºF

ATHENS 63ºF

Society

Columbia University Cancels Main Commencement after Protests that Roiled Campus for Weeks

May 6, 2024
By Associated Press
Campus Protests Supporting Israel
FILE - Pro-Israel demonstrators gather for the "Bring Them Home Now" rally outside the Columbia University, April 26, 2024, in New York. Pro-Palestinian protesters have dominated university quads in the last two weeks, shutting down colleges and clashing with riot police. But there’s been a notable scarcity of student rallies in solidarity with Israelis. (AP Photo/Yuki Iwamura, File)

NEW YORK (AP) — Columbia University is canceling its large university-wide commencement ceremony amid ongoing pro-Palestinian protests but will hold smaller school-based ceremonies this week and next, the university announced Monday.

(Read also: Israeli Army Tells Palestinians to Evacuate Parts of Rafah Ahead of an Expected Assault)

“Based on feedback from our students, we have decided to focus attention on our Class Days and school-level graduation ceremonies, where students are honored individually alongside their peers, and to forego the university-wide ceremony that is scheduled for May 15,” officials at the Ivy League school in upper Manhattan said in a statement.

Noting that the past few weeks have been “incredibly difficult” for the community, the school said in its announcement that it made the decision after discussions with students. “Our students emphasized that these smaller-scale, school-based celebrations are most meaningful to them and their families,” officials said. “They are eager to cross the stage to applause and family pride and hear from their school’s invited guest speakers.”

Most of the ceremonies that had been scheduled for the south lawn of the main campus, where encampments were taken down last week, will take place about 5 miles north at Columbia’s sports complex, officials said.

Staff members of the Columbia Daily Spectator, the college newspaper, work into the night as police cleared out demonstrators from Columbia University’s campus, late Tuesday, April 30, 2024, in New York. Left to right; Isabella Ramirez, editor in chief; Esha Karam, managing editor; Yvin Shin, head copy editor; Emily Forgash, deputy news editor; and Shea Vance, university news editor. (AP Photo/Jake Offenhartz)

Columbia had already canceled in-person classes. More than 100 pro-Palestinian demonstrators who had camped out on Columbia’s green were arrested last month, and similar encampments sprouted up at universities around the country as schools struggled with where to draw the line between allowing free expression while maintaining safe and inclusive campuses.

The University of Southern California earlier canceled its main graduation ceremony while allowing other commencement activities to continue. Students abandoned their camp at USC early Sunday after being surrounded by police and threatened with arrest.

The protests stem from the conflict that started Oct. 7 when Hamas militants attacked southern Israel, killing about 1,200 people, mostly civilians, and taking roughly 250 hostages. Vowing to destroy Hamas, Israel launched an offensive in Gaza that has killed more than 34,500 Palestinians, about two-thirds of them women and children, according to the Health Ministry in the Hamas-ruled territory. Israeli strikes have devastated the enclave and displaced most of its inhabitants.


By KAREN MATTHEWS Associated Press

RELATED

Society
Heavy Rains Ease Around Houston But Flooding Remains after Hundreds of Rescues and Evacuations

HOUSTON (AP) — Floodwaters closed some Texas schools on Monday after days of heavy rains pummeled the Houston area and led to hundreds of rescues including people who were stranded on rooftops.

Politics
Nervous about Falling Behind the GOP, Democrats are Wrestling with How to Use AI
Society
Anti-War Protesters Leave USC after Police Arrive, while Northeastern Ceremony Proceeds Calmly

Top Stories

Editorial

At the U.S.

Columnists

A pregnant woman was driving in the HOV lane near Dallas.

General News

NEW YORK – Meropi Kyriacou, the new Principal of The Cathedral School in Manhattan, was honored as The National Herald’s Educator of the Year.

General News

General News

Video

On D-Day, 19-Year-Old Medic Charles Shay was Ready to Give His Life, and Save as Many as He Could

BRETTEVILLE-L'ORGUEILLEUSE, France (AP) — On D-Day, Charles Shay was a 19-year-old U.

Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis’ all-out focus on an economic acceleration and reaching out for more Foreign Direct Investment (FDI) had worked so well that Greece saw a 62 percent increase from 2021-23, and a $6.

ATHENS - Greece has won the kitschy pop-song Eurovision song contest only once - Helena Paparizou for the aptly named My Number One in 2005 - in 43 tries but this year Marina Satti is hoping to add another trophy.

ATHENS - Having driven out Uber’s basic service - wanting a monopoly without competition - Greece’s taxi drivers have also been notorious for not paying taxes but now are the target of inspectors wanting to rein them in.

NEW YORK – Archbishop Elpidophoros of America presided over the Resurrection service at the Archdiocesan Cathedral of the Holy Trinity in Manhattan the night of May 4/5.

Visit Our Archive

Explore articles from the past and connect to your heritage! 

Subscribe Today

Discover the benefits of a subscription including access to exclusive content, events, and more!

Submit a Tip

Have an idea for a story, or know of an event we should cover? We want to hear about it!

The National Herald is the paper of record of the Greek Diaspora community. Through independent journalism, we bring news to generations of Greek-Americans, with stories on the individual, community and international level. Visit and support our 106 year-old sister publication Εθνικός Κήρυξ.

About
Help
Subscription
© 2022 The National Herald

Enter your email address to subscribe

Provide your email address to subscribe. For e.g. [email protected]

You may unsubscribe at any time using the link in our newsletter.