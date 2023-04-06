x

Colorado River Tops the List of the 10 Most Visited White Water Rafting Locations

April 6, 2023
By Associated Press
Colorado River Tops the List of the 10 Most Visited White Water Rafting Locations

TORONTO – April 5, 2023 – ( Newswire.com ) The travel app Visited by Arriving In High Heels Corporation has published a list of the top 10 white water rafting destinations in the world. Visited is a popular app that allows users to track travel, mark off where they’ve been, get a custom map of their travels, and discover new bucket list destinations.

According to users of the Visited app, these are the most popular white water rafting spots around the globe:

Colorado Riveris the most-visited white water rafting destination in the world, withrolling rapids along the scenic river in the western U.S.Tara River entices adventurous travelers with white water raftingthrough Montenegro and Bosnia and Herzegovina in Europe.Zambezi Riverin southeast Africa offers some of the best white water rafting in the world, with challenging class 3 to 5 rapids.Snake Riverin the U.S. Pacific Northwest offers breathtaking views and accessible white water rafting that is suitable for all abilities.Rio Pacuarein Costa Rica offers white water rafting through rainforests and canyons on the river that flows into the Caribbean Sea.Neretva Riverflows through Bosnia and Herzegovina and Croatia and features stunning views of the Dinaric Alps and class 3 rapids for all levels.White Nilein Africa offers thrilling white water rafting with class 4 and 5 rapids.Dobra Riverin Croatia has light to medium rapids for all levels of rafters.Cetina Riverin Croatia has beginner-friendly white water rafting and picturesque natural views.Shotover Riveron the South Island of New Zealand offers exciting white water rafting with class 3 to 5 rapids and rugged canyon views.To see more travel lists with the most visited destinations around the world, get a customized travel map, and set travel goals, users can download Visited on iOS or Android.

Get the full Visited 2022 travel report for more travel stats with the most visited destinations based on over 1.5 million Visited users.To learn more about the Visited Travel Map and Inspiration App, visit https://visitedapp.com.

About Arriving In High Heels Corporation

Arriving In High Heels Corporation is a mobile app company with apps including Pay Off Debt, X-Walk, and Visited, their most popular app.

