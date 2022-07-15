x

July 15, 2022

DAILY BRIEFING

This Week’s Paper

€1 EUR $1 USD

NYC 77ºF

ATHENS 81ºF

You’ve reached your limit of free articles for this month.
Get unlimited access to The National Herald,
starting as low as $7.99/month for digital subscription & $5.99/month for a delivery by mail subscription

Subscribe

General News

College Year in Athens Marks 60 Years of Bridge Building, Academic Excellence

July 15, 2022
By Constantine S. Sirigos
MPKS0167
Left to right: Mariella Phylactopoulos, U.S. Ambassador to Greece George Tsunis, and CYA’s president, Dr. Alexis Phylactopoulos at the celebration on July 10

ATHENS – On a wonderful summer night in a delightful garden in the northern Athens suburb of Kifissia, Greek and American officials joined friends and supporters of College Year in Athens (CYA) to celebrate the 60th anniversary of a beloved institution whose alumni sing its praises across the United States and whose importance to U.S.-Greek relations has been growing through the years.

CYA is a not-for-profit educational institution that presents semester, academic year, and summer study abroad programs in Greece, in English and for college credit, but most importantly, according to its web site, “it offers a vibrant experience of day-to-day contact with the people, institutions, monuments, and landscape of Greece.” It has entered its seventh decade as a vital cultural bridge between important allies and a gateway to Greece for non-Greek and Greek-American students alike.

Hosted at their home by CYA’s president, Dr. Alexis Phylactopoulos and his gracious wife Mariella Phylactopoulos, and joined by his sister, CYA Trustee Daphne Hatsopoulos, the informal dinner on was an opportunity for Education Minister Niki Kerameus to spotlight CYA’s pioneering nature – it was the first study-abroad program in Greece for English–speaking undergraduates – and to point out that its principles, specifically devotion to excellence and extraversion, are showing the way for higher education reforms in Greece. She added that one the indicators of CYA’s success is the fact that almost 300 alumni are professors at American universities. She also praised the new U.S. Ambassador to Greece George Tsunis for immediately seeking her out, which she said shows his interest in promoting cooperation between America’s top schools and Greek institutions of higher learning, and endeavor which is progressing rapidly.

Also present was Minister of Development and Investment Adonis Georgiadis, reinforcing the crucial tie between educational reforms and economic development.

U.S. Ambassador to Greece George Tsunis.

Tsunis, was invited to the podium and he praised CYA and Phylactopoulos. He spotlighted the importance of person to person ties in relations between countries and stated that CYA’s programs are stellar examples the activities that promote them.

Noting that academic exchanges constitute one of the legs of American diplomacy, he lauded CYA’s founder, Ismene Phylactopoulou – who came to Greece in 1922 as a refugee from Smyrna and eventually graduated from Wellesley College – for establishing a  “program that is one of the most consequential ones… I am grateful that this organization gives so many Americans the opportunity to experience” Hellas and Hellenic achievements. Phylactopoulos, who followed up a distinguished career in Greece’s diplomatic service with his tenure guiding CYA, echoed the Ambassador, saying, “we have been turning out little armies of Philhellenes.”

Phylactopoulos was pleased to also introduce CYA alumni and trustee Endy Zemenides, Executive Director of the Hellenic American Leadership Council (HALC)P. Zemenides said that the foundation for what he has accomplished and is currently working on at HALC was laid during his student days at CYA. “We must have it as our goal and strategy every year to double Greek-Americans studying in Greece… there must be scholarships for them to come to Greece,” he said.

The CYA experience begins at the impressive Academic Center located next to Athens’ famed Kalimarmaro marble stadium and continues with activities throughout the Athens area and educational field trips all over Greece. CYA also provides value via associations with renowned institutions that help students to get internships in the NGO, academic, and private sectors. Phylactopoulos is proud that CYA also promotes volunteer work and community service.

Before sharing the story of CYA’s birth, Phylactopoulos expressed his gratitude and pride in his colleagues, “a dream team of people who are committed to work hard to make this a success. It is a very collective effort.”

He explained that as Greece’s post-war recovery progressed and the country became a desirable destination in the early 1960s, “American friends of the founder” – his mother, Ismene Phylactopoulos – “wrote to her and asked where their children could go to study as part of their college education. CYA was the product of the restless mind of an emancipated woman who did not fear failure and wanted to explore the limits of her vision…from the initial five students…there are now more than 11,000 alumni.”

Zemenides, noted that new programs and initiatives will soon be announced, and he summarized the spirit the evening: “The past 60 years have been important, but the best are ahead of us.”

 

RELATED

General News
HNDS Chief Floros Meets with Member of US House of Representatives Bilirakis

ATHENS - The Chief of the Hellenic National Defence General Staff, General Konstantinos Floros, who is paying an official visit to the USA met with the member of the House of Representatives Gus Bilirakis.

General News
HNDS Chief Floros Meets with US Senator Menendez
General News
Greek Adoptees to Meet in Historic First Annual Greek Adoptee Reunion

Top Stories

General News

FALMOUTH, MA – The police in Falmouth have identified the victim in an accident involving a car plunging into the ocean on February 20, NBC10 Boston reported.

General News

NEW YORK – Meropi Kyriacou, the new Principal of The Cathedral School in Manhattan, was honored as The National Herald’s Educator of the Year.

General News

PHILADELPHIA – The Federation of Hellenic Societies of Philadelphia and Greater Delaware Valley announced that the Evzones, the Presidential Guard of Greece will be participating in the Philadelphia Greek Independence Day Parade on March 20.

General News

General News

Video

Loukoumi Foundation Hits a Home Run against Hunger with NY Mets Food Drive

NEW YORK – The Loukoumi Make A Difference Foundation teamed up with the New York Mets on July 10 for their Summer Food Drive benefiting the River Fund NY, donating over 1000 food items.

Visit Our Archive

Explore articles from the past and connect to your heritage! 

Subscribe Today

Discover the benefits of a subscription including access to exclusive content, events, and more!

Submit a Tip

Have an idea for a story, or know of an event we should cover? We want to hear about it!

The National Herald is the paper of record of the Greek Diaspora community. Through independent journalism, we bring news to generations of Greek-Americans, with stories on the individual, community and international level. Visit and support our 106 year-old sister publication Εθνικός Κήρυξ.

About
Help
Subscription
© 2022 The National Herald

Enter your email address to subscribe

Provide your email address to subscribe. For e.g. abc@xyz.com

You may unsubscribe at any time using the link in our newsletter.

In order to deliver a more personalized, responsive, and improved experience, we use cookies to remember information about how you use this site. By Continuing to access the website, you agree that we will store data in a cookie as outlined in our Privacy Policy.

Cookie Settings