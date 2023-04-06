College Students Killed in Train Collision Not Forgotten in Thessaloniki

Society

Drone images of the deadly train accident at Tempi outside Larissa, collision between a freight and passenger train, Wednesday 1 March 2023 (MOTIONTEAM/VASSILIS VERVERIDIS)

THESSALONIKI – They’re forgotten by many in Greece because most of their names weren’t revealed, but the university students among the 57 dead killed in a head-on train collision are remembered at Aristotle University in Thessaloniki.

Greece’s second-largest city and major northern port was the destination for the 350 passengers on board the ill-fated train that left Athens the night of Feb. 28, many having attended the first carnival celebrations in three years.

Those were delayed because of the COVID-19 pandemic that’s waning and people wanted to celebrate and in the days leading up to the crash the stories were of students and others rejoicing in the streets and at parties.

Then they got on that train, not knowing that a cargo train was coming the other way and everybody’s lives were in the hands of a 59-year-old station manager on the job four days and with what media reports found was inadequate training.

Not long before midnight, as the passenger train came out of a tunnel, it slammed into the cargo train at speeds said to be 160 kilometers ( 99 miles) an hour, creating an instant fireball of melted, twisted metal, temperatures reaching 2300 degrees.

The country’s Transportation Minister Kostas Karamanlis quit on the spot, blaming previous governments for not implementing safety measures and he didn’t have time in his almost four years in office to do it.

He was kept on the New Democracy ballot for Parliament in May 21 elections even as the tragedy brought rage against the government – for a while – and a brief mourning period gave way to campaigning and the story slipping from the news.

But not at the university some of the victims attended, where there are broken-hearted memories and reminders of them and what they left behind, their faces not shown in the news but known to their friends and classmates.

“This crime will not be forgotten,” a note on a makeshift memorial at the Aristotle University of Thessaloniki reads, said Reuters in a feature report, even if it already has with people focusing on Easter and the elections, putting the horror behind.

There were furious protests in the city and the capital, clashes with riot police who responded brutally with tear gas and batons to quiet the crowd and quell the demonstrations against the government and railway agencies.

THE FURIES WERE BROUGHT

That has largely subsided but there’s still simmering resentment at the university. “This intense sadness turned into rage,” said Konstantina Ksini, 22, an engineering student whose friend Agapi Tsaklidou was killed and who was shocked after seeing another funeral notice at the university’s entrance.

“It’s gut-wrenching. A funeral notice for a kid we knew… This broke me,” she said. “It infuriates us that this could have not happened,” she said, a tragedy brought on by what media reports said was incompetence, corruption and mismanagement.

Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis vowed a swift and comprehensive investigation and then moved on to other issues with no report if the probe has even begun and only the stationmaster on duty and two others facing charges.

“It is a shame for Greece, a European country in 2023, to have railways which are not safe,” said Lysimachos Papazoglou, a Professor of Veterinary Surgery, whose 22-year-old physics student son Giorgos died, moments after he went into a cafe in a front carriage that was obliterated or he might have survived.

“It’s as if there was a crack in the future, telling you the future no longer exists,” Papazoglou said, his gaze fixed on a photograph showing his two sons smiling alongside their mother in a swimming pool. “The kids were the future, not us.”

A makeshift memorial lists the names of those killed alongside their departments. Twenty-six students were injured. “We paid a heavy price in blood in this tragedy,” Rector Nikos Papaioannou told the news agency.

In the university cafes, corridors and classrooms, discussion has shifted to what can be done, even if the experience in Greece is that little, or nothing will, just like a long line of forgotten scandals and broken promises to fix broken systems.

“This sadness, this anger, we tried – as students – to turn it into a fight,” said Evangelia Grigoriou, a civil engineering student. They’ve largely been left to their own as life has resumed around a country opening its doors to tourists.

In a nearby classroom, a black-and-white drawing shows a derailed carriage with the word “murderers” in red. Elsewhere, a hand-drawn poster on window shows two trains crashing, the report added.

“We’ll be quiet when the kids are sleeping,” it reads. “Not when they’re killing them.” If anybody else cares besides them.