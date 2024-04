General News

College scholarships are available for Greek-American students through the Mizis Scholarship Fund. Photo by Element5 Digital, via Unsplash

DEERFIELD, IL – The Hellenic American Academy announced on April 5 via email that college scholarships are available for Greek-American students through the Mizis Scholarship Fund which annually awards scholarships to students of Greek descent who are pursuing an undergraduate degree in Engineering, a Pre-Law discipline, or a Pre-Med discipline.

Each recipient will enroll full-time in an accredited, nonprofit, four-year college/university in the United States. Students enrolling in a two-year college with plans to matriculate to a four-year school for completion of a bachelor’s degree may also be considered eligible.

The deadline to apply is April 15 this year.

More information is available online: https://shorturl.at/exGNQ.