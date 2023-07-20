College of Charleston Students Help Conserve Zakynthos Sea Turtles

Society

FILE - In this Friday, Sept. 8, 2017 file photo, people enjoy the popular beach of Navagio, or Shipwreck Beach, on the western island of Zakynthos, Greece. (AP Photo/Petros Karadjias, File)

ZAKYNTHOS – Students of the South Carolina College of Charleston are again back on the Greek island of Zakynthos to volunteer in efforts to protect loggerhead sea turtles, which they’ve been doing since 2010.

More than 65 of them have participated in the effort during the school’s Alternative Break program to take part in activities at the Mediterranean Marine Life Center, the school paper said.

They know what they’re doing, with Charleston also home to the sea creature as a nesting area, as is the island, the center next to Gerakas Beach, that’s also popular for tourists, the students instead using their time to assist workers.

This year, 12 students took part in the program, bringing the total of service hours from the school to 7,750, helping program director Yannis Vardakastanis, the island being the main nesting area in the Mediterranean.