September 6, 2023

Codeshares between AEGEAN and Emirates Extended to Athens-New York Route

September 6, 2023
By Athens News Agency
Codeshares between AEGEAN and Emirates extended to Athens-New York Route. (Photo: Athens News Agency)

ATHENS – This week, a joint press conference, Aegean Airlines and Emirates Airlines announced the expansion of their agreement for codeshare flights by adding new routes, specifically the Athens-New York (Newark) route.

Emirates passengers now have the opportunity to travel via Athens to destinations included in the networks of both airlines, while Aegean passengers will have access to Emirates flights between Athens and New York in the future. The codeshare agreement between Emirates and AEGEAN began in August 2022, providing Emirates passengers with the option to travel, via Athens, to 8 Greek destinations with a single ticket and unified baggage policy. On the other hand, AEGEAN offers its passengers the opportunity to benefit from the increased connectivity of the Emirates network to international destinations through Dubai, including flights between Dubai and Athens, and now flights between Athens and New York. AEGEAN supports this collaboration by offering 17 domestic destinations and 53 additional points in Europe and the Middle East, operated from its hub in Athens, while Emirates, with a global network of over 140 destinations across six continents from its hub in Dubai. Passengers can make reservations for these flights through the websites of the airlines emirates.com and aegeanair.com or through travel agents. Adnan Kazim, Chief Commercial Officer of Emirates, stated, “The expansion of our already successful collaboration allows us to offer AEGEAN passengers access to direct flights between Athens and Newark. Through our codeshare flights with AEGEAN, whom we consider a valuable partner, we provide access to more routes and seamless connectivity, offering world-class products and services to even more passengers.” He added, “Currently, we have 29 codeshare partnerships and 117 interline partners in more than 100 countries, expanding our global footprint and providing seamless connectivity to over 5,250 destinations. As the world’s largest international airline, we maintain a steady business strategy that contributes to establishing our leadership position, and we continue to build and expand our partnerships in the travel and aviation industry.”

On the other hand, Dimitris Gerogiannis, CEO of AEGEAN, stated, “We are particularly pleased with the expansion of our collaboration with Emirates, unquestionably one of the most successful airlines in the industry. This significant step for us brings Athens and New York closer for all AEGEAN passengers, while facilitating seamless travel to popular Greek and European destinations through our network for all passengers choosing Emirates as their gateway to Greece. The excellent collaboration between AEGEAN and Emirates so far guarantees an exceptional travel experience for our passengers and paves the way for another successful step, benefiting both airlines and the Greek tourism industry as a whole.”

