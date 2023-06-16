x

June 16, 2023

Codeshare Agreement Expected from Cyprus Air and Aegean

June 16, 2023
By The National Herald
(AP Photo/Thanassis Stavrakis)
AP Aircrafts of Aegean Airlines are parked at the Eleftherios Venizelos International Airport in Athens, on Monday, May 11, 2020. The outbreak of the coronavirus has dealt a shock to the global economy with unprecedented speed. Air travel has come to almost a complete standstill and industry executives believe the industry could shrink. (AP Photo/Thanassis Stavrakis) coronavirus;COVID-19

ATHENS – Simpleflying.com reports that “Aegean Airlines and Cyprus Airways are gearing up to announce a new codeshare agreement,” and notes “this partnership is expected to expand the range of destinations available to passengers of both airlines, providing them with enhanced travel options.”

The site explains that, “this agreement will enable customers to purchase tickets for flights operated by either airline, as the flight codes will be shared.”

“The selection of destinations included in the codesharing arrangement and its implications on the flight offerings will be announced by executives of both airlines. While codesharing typically favors larger carriers, this collaboration has the potential to broaden the scope of smaller airlines by expanding their network of available destinations, especially across the Mediterranean region,” the site adds.

According to Aegean Airlines’ website, it now operates flights to 128 destinations, according to their official website, but they plan to expand to 165 destinations in 46 countries by the end of 2023.

 

