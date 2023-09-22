Cocaine Bear? Greek Sheep Ate 222 Pounds of Marijuana, Man

Society

ATHENS – No way of telling how much they liked it or were too looped to walk out, but a hungry flock of sheep in central Greece looking for food when rains flooded the region found – and ate – 100 kilos (222 pounds) of marijuana in a greenhouse.

The farmer who owned it, not named, told the local news site thenewspaper.gr that they were driven in the search for food in floods that killed 200,000 animals before finding the greenhouse in Thessaly.

Greece allows the growing of marijuana for medical purposes and farmer said the ridiculousness of the scene left him feeling like, “I don’t know whether to laugh or cry,” over the loss of the products.

“We had the heat, we lost a lot of our production. We had the floods, we lost the rest. And the best part? After all this, a herd of sheep, which I don’t know how they got in, entered the facility and started eating what was left. I don’t know what to say, honestly.” Where’s Cheech and Chong when you need them?