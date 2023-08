Society

ATHENS – The Hellenic Coast Guard located and rescued 42 undocumented migrants in two separate incident on Tuesday in the sea region of Rhodes.

Coast Guard officers located in the area of Kallithea 2 individual near an almost sunken boat while another 23 persons were found on the beach.

The 25 individuals (9 men, 10 women, four boys and two girls) are in good health while a diver is conducting an underwater search at the site of the semi-sunken boat without any results so far .

Additionally, 17 (13 men, 3 women and a boy) undocumented migrants were located in a speed boat by a Coast Guard vessel.

A 26-years-old individual, allegedly the human trafficker, was arrested.