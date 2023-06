Society

FILE - A Greek coast guard vessel is docked at the port in Kalamata town, about 240 kilometers (150 miles) southwest of Athens, on Thursday, June 15, 2023. (AP Photo/Thanassis Stavrakis)

KALAMATA. The Coast Guard is continuing its search for any missing persons and bodies following capsizing of a fishing boat on June 14 that killed hundreds of migrants, whose number is as yet undetermined.

The boat had left Libya for Italy and carried, according to estimates, at least 700 migrants on decks and in the holds when its engines stopped and it capsized in international waters off Pylos, SW Greece. A total of 104 people were rescued and 82 bodies recovered.

Besides the an open-sea vessel, the Hellenic Coast Guard is dispatching an airplane, while three ships are standing by and the Hellenic Air Force has sent a helicopter.