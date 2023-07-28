x

July 28, 2023

DAILY BRIEFING

This Week’s Paper

€1 EUR $1.1 USD

NYC 76ºF

ATHENS 84ºF

Society

Co-pilot of Canadair that Crashed is Buried in Kilkis (Photos)

July 28, 2023
By Athens News Agency
[362712] ΚΗΔΕΙΑ ΤΟΥ ΑΝΘΥΠΟΣΜΗΝΑΓΟΥ ΠΕΡΙΚΛΗ ΣΤΕΦΑΝΙΔΗ ΣΤΟ ΚΙΛΚΙΣ(ΒΑΣΙΛΗΣ ΒΕΡΒΕΡΙΔΗΣ/ΜΟΤΙΟΝΤΕΑΜ)
Co-pilot of Canadair that crashed is buried in Kilkis; PM Mitsotakis, EU commissioner, army chiefs attending. (Photo by VASILIS VERVERIDIS/MOTIONTEAM)

ATHENS – One of two pilots who died on Tuesday when a Canadair crashed while fighting the fires in Karystos, Evia, was buried with honors in the region of Kilkis, northern Greece, on Thursday.

The funeral of second lieutenant Periklis Stefanidis, 27, was held at Paleo Agioneri village and was attended by Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis, European Commission Vice-President Margaritis Schinas, National Defense Minister Nikos Dendias, and the chiefs of the Armed Forces and security forces.

Several regional officials and deputies from all parties also attended, while a Hellenic Air Force honor detail was also present.

Co-pilot of Canadair that crashed is buried in Kilkis; PM Mitsotakis, EU commissioner, army chiefs attending. (Photo by VASILIS VERVERIDIS/MOTIONTEAM)
Co-pilot of Canadair that crashed is buried in Kilkis; PM Mitsotakis, EU commissioner, army chiefs attending. (Photo by VASILIS VERVERIDIS/MOTIONTEAM)

The funeral of the pilot of the fatal Canadair, Flight Lieutenant Christos Moulas, 34, will be held at 11:00 in Chania, western Crete on Friday. Greek President Katerina Sakellaropoulou will attend the service.

Earlier on Thursday, a memorial service was held for both men at the National Defense Ministry in the presence of Dendias and all military chiefs of staff. Both men were awarded the rank of air marshal posthumously.

Co-pilot of Canadair that crashed is buried in Kilkis; PM Mitsotakis, EU commissioner, army chiefs attending. (Photo by VASILIS VERVERIDIS/MOTIONTEAM)
Co-pilot of Canadair that crashed is buried in Kilkis; PM Mitsotakis, EU commissioner, army chiefs attending. (Photo by VASILIS VERVERIDIS/MOTIONTEAM)
Co-pilot of Canadair that crashed is buried in Kilkis; PM Mitsotakis, EU commissioner, army chiefs attending. (Photo by VASILIS VERVERIDIS/MOTIONTEAM)

RELATED

Society
Munitions Depot at Air Force Base Explodes after Fire Spreads in Volos Region

VOLOS - Strong explosions of a munitions depot belonging to the Hellenic Airforce took place at 17:45 on Thursday at the Nea Anchialos base, near Volos.

Politics
Government is Ready to Legislate for Non-state-run Universities
Politics
SYRIZA Frontrunner, PASOK Leader Rip Government Fires Response

Top Stories

Editorial

At the U.S.

Columnists

A pregnant woman was driving in the HOV lane near Dallas.

General News

FALMOUTH, MA – The police in Falmouth have identified the victim in an accident involving a car plunging into the ocean on February 20, NBC10 Boston reported.

General News

General News

Video

Visit Our Archive

Explore articles from the past and connect to your heritage! 

Subscribe Today

Discover the benefits of a subscription including access to exclusive content, events, and more!

Submit a Tip

Have an idea for a story, or know of an event we should cover? We want to hear about it!

The National Herald is the paper of record of the Greek Diaspora community. Through independent journalism, we bring news to generations of Greek-Americans, with stories on the individual, community and international level. Visit and support our 106 year-old sister publication Εθνικός Κήρυξ.

About
Help
Subscription
© 2022 The National Herald

Enter your email address to subscribe

Provide your email address to subscribe. For e.g. [email protected]

You may unsubscribe at any time using the link in our newsletter.