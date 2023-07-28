Co-pilot of Canadair that Crashed is Buried in Kilkis (Photos)

Society

Co-pilot of Canadair that crashed is buried in Kilkis; PM Mitsotakis, EU commissioner, army chiefs attending. (Photo by VASILIS VERVERIDIS/MOTIONTEAM)

ATHENS – One of two pilots who died on Tuesday when a Canadair crashed while fighting the fires in Karystos, Evia, was buried with honors in the region of Kilkis, northern Greece, on Thursday.

The funeral of second lieutenant Periklis Stefanidis, 27, was held at Paleo Agioneri village and was attended by Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis, European Commission Vice-President Margaritis Schinas, National Defense Minister Nikos Dendias, and the chiefs of the Armed Forces and security forces.

Several regional officials and deputies from all parties also attended, while a Hellenic Air Force honor detail was also present.

The funeral of the pilot of the fatal Canadair, Flight Lieutenant Christos Moulas, 34, will be held at 11:00 in Chania, western Crete on Friday. Greek President Katerina Sakellaropoulou will attend the service.

Earlier on Thursday, a memorial service was held for both men at the National Defense Ministry in the presence of Dendias and all military chiefs of staff. Both men were awarded the rank of air marshal posthumously.