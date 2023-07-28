Co-pilot of Canadair that Crashed is Buried in Kilkis (Photos)

Co-pilot of Canadair that crashed is buried in Kilkis; PM Mitsotakis, EU commissioner, army chiefs attending. (Photo by VASILIS VERVERIDIS/MOTIONTEAM)
ATHENS – One of two pilots who died on Tuesday when a Canadair crashed while fighting the fires in Karystos, Evia, was buried with honors in the region of Kilkis, northern Greece, on Thursday.
The funeral of second lieutenant Periklis Stefanidis, 27, was held at Paleo Agioneri village and was attended by Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis, European Commission Vice-President Margaritis Schinas, National Defense Minister Nikos Dendias, and the chiefs of the Armed Forces and security forces.
Several regional officials and deputies from all parties also attended, while a Hellenic Air Force honor detail was also present.
The funeral of the pilot of the fatal Canadair, Flight Lieutenant Christos Moulas, 34, will be held at 11:00 in Chania, western Crete on Friday. Greek President Katerina Sakellaropoulou will attend the service.
Earlier on Thursday, a memorial service was held for both men at the National Defense Ministry in the presence of Dendias and all military chiefs of staff. Both men were awarded the rank of air marshal posthumously.
Have an idea for a story, or know of an event we should cover? We want to hear about it!
The National Herald is the paper of record of the Greek Diaspora community. Through independent journalism, we bring news to generations of Greek-Americans, with stories on the individual, community and international level. Visit and support our 106 year-old sister publication Εθνικός Κήρυξ.
In order to deliver a more personalized, responsive, and improved experience, we use cookies to remember information about how you use this site. By Continuing to access the website, you agree that we will store data in a cookie as outlined in our Privacy Policy.
We use cookies on our site to personalize your experience, bring you the most relevant content, show you the most useful ads, and to help report any issues with our site. You can update your preferences at any time by visiting preferences. By selecting Accept, you consent to our use of cookies. To learn more about how your data is used, visit our cookie policy.
You’re reading 1 of 3 free articles this month. Get unlimited access to The National Herald. or Log In