June 20, 2024

General News

Co-Founders Anthi Kouvaris and Riki Koulouroudis Discuss ‘To Periptero’

June 19, 2024
By Eleni Sakellis
kouvaris
Left to right: Elizabeth Koulouroudis, Riki Koulouroudis, Pantelis Kouvaris, and Anthi Kouvaris. (Photo: Courtesy of Anthi Kouvaris and Riki Koulouroudis)

NEW YORK – ‘To Periptero’ co-founders Anthi Kouvaris and Riki Koulouroudis spoke with The National Herald about their recently-launched website which features a meticulously curated selection of Greek books, interactive learning games, apparel, and other items tailored specifically for children in the U.S. “Inspired by the iconic ‘periptero’ found across our beloved Greece, our website aims to bring the essence of convenience, warmth, and community right to your fingertips,” they told TNH. “But it’s more than just play – it’s about infusing the rich history of Greek culture and language into the lives of our children, ensuring that these treasures endure for generations to come.”

When asked what made them decide to found ‘To Periptero,’ Kouvaris and Koulouroudis said: “Upon becoming parents, we realized there was a significant gap in the availability of Greek-focused children’s products within the U.S. diaspora community. Despite the internet’s vast resources, finding these items was sporadic and inconvenient. There was a noticeable absence of a user-friendly, appealing one-stop shop for unique and educational items.”

“Secondly, we strongly believe in preserving our heritage, culture, and language, and passing them down to future generations,” they added. “This drove us to create a platform that not only provides access to these things but also serves as a cultural hub where families can connect with their roots through meaningful and educational products.”

The process from idea to realization took “approximately six months,” they told TNH.

‘To Periptero’ co-founders Anthi Kouvaris and Riki Koulouroudis noted that their website features a meticulously curated selection of Greek books, interactive learning games, apparel, and other items tailored specifically for children in the U.S. Photo: Courtesy of Anthi Kouvaris and Riki Koulouroudis

When asked what the most challenging aspect of the project has been, Kouvaris and Koulouroudis said: “The most challenging aspect has been navigating legal and regulatory requirements that come with operating a business. Additionally, all of our products are sourced by us and designed, produced, and/or made in Greece. That said, it has been a challenging (but fun!) experience cultivating relationships with vendors and artisans in Greece. We have found that building trust and ensuring consistent communication are essential to maintaining these relationships.”

Of the most rewarding aspect, they said: “The most rewarding aspect is that we are not only meeting a practical need but also contributing to the preservation and celebration of our heritage. It’s incredibly fulfilling to know that we are playing a role in passing down traditions and values to the next generation. Moreover, hearing positive feedback from parents who appreciate the ease of finding these items reinforces our commitment to this endeavor.”

When asked about the future of ‘To Periptero,’ Kouvaris and Koulouroudis said: “In the near future, we aim to continue to enhance our online presence and user experience, including expanding our partnerships with suppliers to broaden our product range and ensure quality and authenticity. Ultimately, the goal is to become the largest distributor of Greek children’s goods in America.”

“Our families connection to Greece runs deep, extending beyond mere vacations to a cherished part of our lifestyle,” they note on their website. “Every year, we make it a point to visit Greece, creating unforgettable memories and reinforcing our bond with the country. Stepping out of the airport each time brings an indescribable feeling of belonging and excitement, a feeling we strive to pass down to our children. Even when we can’t physically be in Greece, we find ways to expose our kids to their heritage, instilling in them a love for the culture, language, and traditions that define us.”

“Whether it’s through play or simply fostering an environment that nurtures their curiosity and appreciation, we are dedicated to ensuring our children understand the importance of their Greek roots,” Kouvaris and Koulouroudis said. “Just as our parents did for us, we are committed to instilling these values deeply and authentically.”

More information is available via email: [email protected] and online: https://www.toperiptero.com.

Follow ‘To Periptero’ on Instagram: @toperipteroshop.

The National Herald is the paper of record of the Greek Diaspora community. Through independent journalism, we bring news to generations of Greek-Americans, with stories on the individual, community and international level. Visit and support our 106 year-old sister publication Εθνικός Κήρυξ.

