x

February 2, 2022

DAILY BRIEFING

This Week’s Paper

€0 EUR $1 USD

NYC 37ºF

ATHENS 48ºF

Society

CNN’s Zucker Resigns after Relationship with Co-Worker

February 2, 2022
By The National Herald
Jeff Zucker
FILE - CNN chief executive Jeff Zucker attends the 13th annual CNN Heroes: An All-Star Tribute in New York on Dec. 8, 2019. Zucker announced Wednesday, Feb. 2, 2022, that he is resigning from CNN. (Photo by Jason Mendez/Invision/AP, File)

CNN President Jeff Zucker resigned abruptly after 9 years at the media company after acknowledging a consensual relationship with a co-worker.

The executive said he had failed to disclose that relationship in the wake of the company’s investigation into Chris Cuomo, who was fired late last year after allegations of sexual harassment.

In a statement Zucker said he had wished that his tenure had ended differently but, “it was an amazing run. And I loved every minute.”

Jeff Zucker was named Chairman, WarnerMedia News and Sports in March, 2019. He has also served as President of CNN Worldwide since 2013.

Zucker oversees all of WarnerMedia’s live programming, including all divisions of CNN Worldwide and Turner Sports. At CNN, that includes the US television network, CNN International, HLN, and CNN’s digital properties. His sports portfolio includes Turner Sports, and Bleacher Report.

RELATED

Society
“3 Times a Hero”: NYC Honors 2nd Officer Slain in Harlem

NEW YORK — Throngs of police converged Wednesday for New York City's second funeral in a week for an officer ambushed while answering a call for help in Harlem, mourning Wilbert Mora hours after another colleague was shot and wounded.

Politics
Biden Aims to Reduce Cancer Deaths by 50% Over Next 25 Years
Society
Winter Storm Packing Snow, Freezing Rain Moves Across US

Top Stories

Food

MELBOURNE – Dimitra Papamichou is an expatriate who has been living in Australia for the last few years and is engaged in research on the Mediterranean diet.

Associations

PHILADELPHIA – The Federation of Hellenic Societies of Philadelphia and the Greater Delaware Valley announced its 2022 parade on the famed Ben Franklin Parkway will take place on March 20.

Politics

WASHINGTON, DC – Greek-American Congressman Chris Pappas, who represents New Hampshire’s 1st Congressional District, received a response from the US Department of State to his letter opposing the U.

Food

Economy

Video

Mobile Medical Units: 100 Missions. 1 Aim.

Highways and rural roads. Hard, winding roads.

Visit Our Archive

Explore articles from the past and connect to your heritage! 

Subscribe Today

Discover the benefits of a subscription including access to exclusive content, events, and more!

Submit a Tip

Have an idea for a story, or know of an event we should cover? We want to hear about it!

The National Herald is the paper of record of the Greek Diaspora community. Through independent journalism, we bring news to generations of Greek-Americans, with stories on the individual, community and international level. Visit and support our 106 year-old sister publication Εθνικός Κήρυξ.

About
Help
Subscription

© 2021 The National Herald

Enter your email address to subscribe

Provide your email address to subscribe. For e.g. abc@xyz.com

You may unsubscribe at any time using the link in our newsletter.

In order to deliver a more personalized, responsive, and improved experience, we use cookies to remember information about how you use this site. By Continuing to access the website, you agree that we will store data in a cookie as outlined in our Privacy Policy.

Cookie Settings