Closed Over Unsafe Roof, Greece’s Olympic Stadium Will Reopen Soon

Society

ATHENS – Shut down after its rust was found on the iconic arched metal roof designed by famed Spanish architect Santiago Calatrava, Greece’s Olympic Stadium, home of the 2004 games, is set to reopen by April.

Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis posted the news on Facebook about the facility that was closed for use in September 2023, postponing soccer games and other events scheduled there.

The Athens Olympic Athletic Centre (OAKA) at the time said the roof of the stadium, and that of the nearby Velodrome “do not meet the regulatory permitted levels of static adequacy,” noted Agence France-Presse (AFP.)

The 69,600-seat arena was built in 1982 and remodeled for the 2004 Athens Olympics with an 18,000-ton steel roof that wasn’t maintained, with other venues underused or abandoned after the games.

Mitsotakis said the ongoing maintenance included the removal of 5,000 polycarbonate panels from the roof. He added that two sold-out Coldplay concerts scheduled in June would proceed as planned.

When a study found the roof was unsafe, the major opposition SYRIZA said the New Democracy government was at fault and that the roof had become the “symbol of a country that is falling apart at every level.”

The government said it included the Olympic complex renovation project under plans submitted to the European Union for funding assistance, defending its decision to try to overcome chronic maintenance delays.

“It is a known fact that the (Olympic Stadium) had not been maintained for two decades. Who does not feel disappointed when they see the pictures of such important facilities that have been left to their fate for so many years?” At the time, Mitsotakis wrote online that, “That is what we are changing. That is why we are investing, that is why we have initiated this redevelopment, and that is why (safety) studies are being carried out.”

(Material from the Associated Press was used in this report)