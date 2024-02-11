x

February 11, 2024

DAILY BRIEFING

This Week’s Paper

€1 EUR $1.08 USD

NYC 45ºF

ATHENS 63ºF

Society

Closed Over Unsafe Roof, Greece’s Olympic Stadium Will Reopen Soon

February 11, 2024
By The National Herald
OLYMPIC-STADIUM-ATHENS
Olympic Stadium, Athens (PHOTO: EUROKINISSI)

ATHENS – Shut down after its rust was found on the iconic arched metal roof designed by famed Spanish architect Santiago Calatrava, Greece’s Olympic Stadium, home of the 2004 games, is set to reopen by April.

Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis posted the news on Facebook about the facility that was closed for use in September 2023, postponing soccer games and other events scheduled there.

The Athens Olympic Athletic Centre (OAKA) at the time said the roof of the stadium, and that of the nearby Velodrome “do not meet the regulatory permitted levels of static adequacy,” noted Agence France-Presse (AFP.)

The 69,600-seat arena was built in 1982 and remodeled for the 2004 Athens Olympics with an 18,000-ton steel roof that wasn’t maintained, with other venues underused or abandoned after the games.

Mitsotakis said the ongoing maintenance included the removal of 5,000 polycarbonate panels from the roof. He added that two sold-out Coldplay concerts scheduled in June would proceed as planned.

When a study found the roof was unsafe, the major opposition SYRIZA said the New Democracy government was at fault and that the roof had become the “symbol of a country that is falling apart at every level.”

The government said it included the Olympic complex renovation project under plans submitted to the European Union for funding assistance, defending its decision to try to overcome chronic maintenance delays.

“It is a known fact that the (Olympic Stadium) had not been maintained for two decades. Who does not feel disappointed when they see the pictures of such important facilities that have been left to their fate for so many years?” At the time, Mitsotakis wrote online that, “That is what we are changing. That is why we are investing, that is why we have initiated this redevelopment, and that is why (safety) studies are being carried out.”

(Material from the Associated Press was used in this report)

RELATED

Politics
Hundreds of Protesters Opposed to Bill Allowing Same-Sex Marriage Rally in Greek Capital

ATHENS — More than 1,500 protesters gathered in central Athens on Sunday to oppose legislation that would legalize same-sex marriage in Greece.

Politics
Mitsotakis Same-Sex Marriage Proposal Brings Showdown with Church
Society
Greek Authorities Rescue 84 Migrants in Two Separate Incidents, Arresting 4 Alleged Traffickers

Top Stories

Editorial

At the U.S.

Columnists

A pregnant woman was driving in the HOV lane near Dallas.

General News

FALMOUTH, MA – The police in Falmouth have identified the victim in an accident involving a car plunging into the ocean on February 20, NBC10 Boston reported.

General News

General News

Video

Pakistan’s Ex-PM Sharif Says He Will Seek Coalition Government after Trailing Imprisoned Rival Khan

LAHORE, Pakistan (AP) — Pakistan’s former Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif changed tack on Friday and said he will seek to form a coalition government after his party trailed independent candidates backed by his imprisoned rival, Imran Khan, in parliamentary election results.

LONDON — As chances rise of a Joe Biden-Donald Trump rematch in the U.

WHITESTONE, NY - Former presiding priest at Holy Cross Greek Orthodox Church in Whitestone, Queens, George Anastasiou, was arrested early Saturday morning (2/10) on a Driving While Intoxicated (DWI) charge.

ATHENS — More than 1,500 protesters gathered in central Athens on Sunday to oppose legislation that would legalize same-sex marriage in Greece.

" Lisa Frankenstein " didn't come to life at the North American box office in its first weekend in theaters.

Visit Our Archive

Explore articles from the past and connect to your heritage! 

Subscribe Today

Discover the benefits of a subscription including access to exclusive content, events, and more!

Submit a Tip

Have an idea for a story, or know of an event we should cover? We want to hear about it!

The National Herald is the paper of record of the Greek Diaspora community. Through independent journalism, we bring news to generations of Greek-Americans, with stories on the individual, community and international level. Visit and support our 106 year-old sister publication Εθνικός Κήρυξ.

About
Help
Subscription
© 2022 The National Herald

Enter your email address to subscribe

Provide your email address to subscribe. For e.g. [email protected]

You may unsubscribe at any time using the link in our newsletter.