x

October 29, 2022

DAILY BRIEFING

This Week’s Paper

€1 EUR $1 USD

NYC 51ºF

ATHENS 64ºF

Science

Climate Questions: What Are the Sources of Emissions?

October 29, 2022
By Associated Press
Climate Questions-Sources of Emissions
What are the sources of emissions? (AP Illustration/Peter Hamlin)

BENGALURU, India — Greenhouse gases, like carbon dioxide, methane, nitrous oxide and fluorinated gases, are all heating up the planet. So what are the main human activities that cause them?

The biggest share of these planet-warming gasses is spewed for energy, as coal, oil and gas still provide a lot of the world’s needs. Energy for industries like steel and iron, electricity to turn the lights on in homes and buildings, and gas to fuel up cars, ships and planes, all pump carbon dioxide into the air if they’re not coming from renewable sources.

Agricultural practices, like deforestation and livestock, make up almost a fifth of the world’s emissions. Waste such as landfill, leaks from oil and gas extraction and processes like cement-making which makes carbon dioxide as a byproduct also emit greenhouse gasses.

___

EDITOR’S NOTE: This story is part of an ongoing series answering some of the most fundamental questions around climate change, the science behind it, the effects of a warming planet and how the world is addressing it.

___

Carbon dioxide accounts for over three quarters of all human-caused greenhouse gases. Methane, mostly from agriculture, coal mining and disturbing peatlands and wetlands which naturally hold in the gas, makes up about 16% of greenhouse gas in the atmosphere. Nitrous oxide from agriculture practices and fluorinated gases from refrigerants are the remainder.

Some of these gases stick around longer than others. It’s estimated that carbon dioxide can hang around in the air for 200 years or longer, so coal burned at the start of the industrial era would still be warming up the planet today. In contrast, methane, which is about 81 times more potent in the short term than carbon dioxide, lasts in the atmosphere for about a dozen years.

“Global warming is caused by accumulation of greenhouse gases over time in the atmosphere, which builds higher concentration,” said Professor Shobhakar Dhakal, one of the lead authors of a report by Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change.

“Historical emissions, which refers to accumulated emissions over time, is important to consider,” he added.

But humans are still expelling a vast amounts of carbon into the air today. Emissions between 2010 and 2019 were higher than any previous decade in human history.

Net emissions from 1850 to 2019 were approximately 2,400 gigatons of carbon dioxide. Of these, 58% occurred between 1850 and 1989 — a 139 year period — with the remaining 42% created between 1990 and 2019 — just 29 years, according to the latest IPCC estimates. About 17% of emissions since 1850 occurred between 2010 and 2019.

Rapidly growing urban sprawls around the world are accounting for more greenhouse gases poured into the air with every passing year, the report said.

“We are still in an age of fossil fuels as a global society,” said Professor Jan Christoph Minx, a lead author of the IPCC report and a climate scientist based in Germany. “We often forget that we have not managed yet to reverse the more than 250-year mega trend of global emissions growth.”

Minx said that any reductions by making systems more efficient or changing the sources of energy to more sustainable ones has been less than the increases from rising global activity levels in industry, energy supply, transport, agriculture and buildings.

“The first step, is to reach peak emissions and enter an age of emissions reductions where every year we emit less and less greenhouse gases globally,” he added.

 

RELATED

Health
Cholera Οverwhelms Haiti As Cases, Deaths Spike amid Crisis

PORT-AU-PRINCE, Haiti — The sun shone down on Stanley Joliva as medical staff at an open-air clinic hovered around him, pumping air into his lungs and giving him chest compressions until he died.

Health
Melanoma: Knowledge and Prevention are Crucial
Health
WHO: Tuberculosis Cases Rise for the First Time in Years

Top Stories

Columnists

A pregnant woman was driving in the HOV lane near Dallas.

General News

FALMOUTH, MA – The police in Falmouth have identified the victim in an accident involving a car plunging into the ocean on February 20, NBC10 Boston reported.

General News

NEW YORK – Meropi Kyriacou, the new Principal of The Cathedral School in Manhattan, was honored as The National Herald’s Educator of the Year.

General News

General News

Video

Intruder Attacks Pelosi’s Husband, Calling, “Where Is Nancy”

SAN FRANCISCO — The husband of House Speaker Nancy Pelosi was attacked and severely beaten with a hammer by an assailant who broke into the couple's San Francisco home early Friday, searching for the Democratic leader and shouting, "Where is Nancy, where is Nancy?" The assault on the 82-year-old Paul Pelosi injected new uneasiness into the nation's already toxic political climate, just 11 days before the midterm elections.

SAN DIEGO - October 28, 2022 - ( Newswire.

THE HAGUE, Netherlands — Hannah Pick-Goslar, one of Jewish diarist Anne Frank's best friends, has died at age 93, the foundation that runs the Anne Frank House museum said.

UNITED NATIONS — The U.N.

NAIROBI, Kenya — Even as Ethiopia's warring sides attend their first formal peace talks in a devastating two-year conflict, witnesses in the country's embattled Tigray region tell The Associated Press that forces from neighboring Eritrea are killing some civilians and looting as they and allied Ethiopian forces head for the regional capital.

Visit Our Archive

Explore articles from the past and connect to your heritage! 

Subscribe Today

Discover the benefits of a subscription including access to exclusive content, events, and more!

Submit a Tip

Have an idea for a story, or know of an event we should cover? We want to hear about it!

The National Herald is the paper of record of the Greek Diaspora community. Through independent journalism, we bring news to generations of Greek-Americans, with stories on the individual, community and international level. Visit and support our 106 year-old sister publication Εθνικός Κήρυξ.

About
Help
Subscription
© 2022 The National Herald

Enter your email address to subscribe

Provide your email address to subscribe. For e.g. abc@xyz.com

You may unsubscribe at any time using the link in our newsletter.

In order to deliver a more personalized, responsive, and improved experience, we use cookies to remember information about how you use this site. By Continuing to access the website, you agree that we will store data in a cookie as outlined in our Privacy Policy.

Cookie Settings