September 25, 2022

Climate Change, Searing Heat Seen Drying Up Greek Tourism

September 25, 2022
By The National Herald
ΥΨΗΛΕΣ ΘΕΡΜΟΚΡΑΣΙΕΣ ΑΠΟ ΣΗΜΕΡΑ ΣΕ ΟΛΗ ΤΗΝ ΧΩΡΑ-ΣΤΙΓΜΙΟΤΥΠΑ ΑΠΟ ΤΗΝ ΠΛΑΤΕΙΑ ΣΥΝΤΑΓΜΑΤΟΣ (ΤΑΤΙΑΝΑ ΜΠΟΛΑΡΗ/EUROKINISSI)
(Photo by Eurokinissi/Tatiana Bolari)

ATHENS – Greece tourism is hot but it will be too hot by 2027 to keep coming, the weather becoming too uncomfortable and climate change sending people looking for cooler destinations in summer, a British survey found.

The research by InsureandGo, a specialist travel insurance provider, said the prospect of melting and finding even beaches too uncomfortable in the summer sun will see Greece, as well as Spain and Turkey, losing visitors.

Those countries are hotspots for those especially from northern Europe who long for sun and warmth after cold and dreary winters, desperate to find a warmer clime for vacations, noted Euronews in a report.

In a poll of more than 2,000 respondents, 71 percent thought that parts of Europe would be too hot to visit over summer by 2027. The results are “staggering,” company CEO Chris Rolland told the site.

“Though the picture may seem worrying now, there is hope that these predictions will not come to fruition if we can get a collective handle on climate change by sticking to net zero targets and reducing our overall consumption,” he said, a prospect which governments have avoided.

Greece in 2022 is on a course to set a record for arrivals and spending during the waning COVID-19 pandemic and could see more than 33 million people – three times the population – and 20 billion euros ($19.38 billion) in revenues.

The National Herald is the paper of record of the Greek Diaspora community. Through independent journalism, we bring news to generations of Greek-Americans, with stories on the individual, community and international level. Visit and support our 106 year-old sister publication Εθνικός Κήρυξ.

