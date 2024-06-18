Climate Change Gobbling Up Greece’s Eroding Coasts, Beaches Lost

Society

ATHENS – Greece’s prized beaches, a major draw for tourists – and luxury resorts taking them over – are being swallowed up faster by erosion and rising tides caused by climate change, noted Professor Costas Synolakis has warned.

He teaches civil and environmental engineering at the Technical University of Crete and the University of Southern California and told state broadcaster ERT that Greece lost 250 square kilometers (96.53 square miles) of beaches in 30 years.

Synolakis, a noted authority on the impact of natural hazards, said that as soon as 2050 the sea level could rise 30 centimeters (11.8 inches) and some beaches “will recede as much as 30 meters (98.4 feet), depending on the incline of the land.”

Synolakis, who also holds the Chair of Earth Sciences at the Academy of Athens, said that could deprive Greece of one of its big money makers, although public beaches are increasingly being unconstitutionally leased to businesses and resorts.

“We made a few calculations at the Academy’s research center and, according to these calculations, the cost has already reached some 2.6 billion euros ($2.79 billion) a year,” he said, with estimates each square meter of beach brings up to 15 euros ($16.09) into local economies annually.

“This is what we have already lost, and this is also on an annual basis, because erosion just keeps increasing,” he warned with world governments – including Greece’s – making mostly window dressing approaches to climate change.

He said that the estimated cost refers only to lost revenues from coastal activities and not that of buildings and infrastructure that stand to be affected but little effort being made to deal with the problem.

He pointed to the Athens Riviera popular beach area of Vouliagmeni, which is rapidly being more developed, including the 8-billion euro ($8.58 billion) project making over the abandoned Hellenikon International Airport in adjacent Glyfada.

He said that at the present rate of coastal erosion that Vouliagmeni, mostly occupied by private businesses and resorts, will soon become and island and that “small islands that lie close to sea level will cease to exist.”

He also referred to Kalyvia beach outside Hania in Crete, which has disappeared as a combined result of rising sea levels and massive sand mining in the 1950s for the construction of Souda airport and another beach, Platanias, is at imminent risk.

Greece, he said, is in the “red zone” because counter measures haven’t been implemented and that the approach to dealing with the problem is all wrong, counterproductive and even making it worse.

“The most lenient explanation I can give is that we did not have the necessary know-how in Greece to protect our beaches, so the task was given over to harbor engineers, who only knew how to do one thing, and that is what we call ‘hard’ projects, meaning concrete and rocks. These projects have been shown to exacerbate erosion in many cases instead of reducing it, and this is something that took years to be accepted,” he also added.